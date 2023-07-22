Ranveer Singh recalls Amitabh Bachchan telling him ‘you look like a plant’ as he reacted to his costly suit

Actor Ranveer Singh recently revealed how Amitabh Bachchan had an unexpected reaction to his look at an event. Ranveer said although he was wearing a ‘pretty costly’ suit, it didn't impress Amitabh. The senior actor ended up comparing Ranveer to a plant. Also read: Ranveer Singh says ‘mai laya hu anda’, confesses failing in maths

Ranveer and his outfits

Ranveer Singh talked about Amitabh Bachchan's reaction to his look at an event.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer is popularly known for his bold and experimental sartorial choices in the industry and keeps making news with his quirky outfits. Recently he shared what Amitabh had to say about his look at an event that they attended. Ranveer recently attended an IIMUN event where he was asked if he ever regretted wearing any of his outfits in public.

When Amitabh reacted to Ranveer's suit

Indian Express quoted Ranveer saying, "I have. There was one suit that was pretty costly and we were at a discussion and Amitabh Bachchan was at that event too. I thought I was wearing the best suit of the world and when I asked Big B, ‘Sir, how do I look?’ He said, ‘ Son, you are looking like a plant’.”

Ranveer Singh on people judging his fashion

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Last year, Ranveer went fully naked for Paper Magazine and talked in length about many things, including his maximalist style. He said that he works hard and loves to wear nice clothes, and added if anyone judges him for it, he doesn't care.

"I work f***ing hard. I want to wear nice s**t. Eat my f***ing ass, I will wear nice f***ing s**t. I bust my b***s, I work 20-hour days. I'm not complaining — I'm only too happy and too grateful — but I go f***ing hard. I will f***ing buy Gucci, I will wear it from head to toe. Anybody who judges me can eat my f***ing a**," Ranveer told the magazine.

Ranveer is currently busy with the promotions of his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film stars him and Alia Bhatt in the lead. It also has veterans like Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film will release in theatres on July 28. Ranveer's last outing was Rohit Shetty's Cirkus, which was his third consecutive film to fail at the box office.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON