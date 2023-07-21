Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranveer Singh says ‘mai laya hu anda’, confesses failing in maths; people say ‘he's giving wrong message to students’

Ranveer Singh says ‘mai laya hu anda’, confesses failing in maths; people say ‘he's giving wrong message to students’

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Jul 21, 2023 08:51 PM IST

Ranveer Singh talked about failing in a Maths test and revealed how he ended up score a minus marking as well.

Actor Ranveer Singh recently opened up about his equation with Maths in school. At an event, the actor revealed he not only scored zero on a test but ended up with a minus marking as a punishment. A video from his confession has surfaced online and a section of social media are not happy with Ranveer's words. Also read: Ranveer Singh turns show stopper with Alia Bhatt for Manish Malhotra’s show

Ranveer Singh at an event talked about failing his maths test.
Ranveer Singh at an event talked about failing his maths test.

Ranveer Singh scored minus 10 in maths

In the video, Ranveer is seen wearing an all-white look. He was seen seated on a chair while holding a mic. He told the crowd, “Aur koi hai zero aur hundred se koi lower laya hai (Is there anyone who has scored lower than zero in hundred)?”

He added after a pause, “Mai laya hu. Jisko mila tha Maths me anda (I did it. I had got zero in maths). Zero on hundred, minus ten for talking. So, minus ten on hundred.” He laughed while candidly sharing the hilarious incident from his childhood. The video has been shared by paparazzi on Instagram.

Internet reacts to Ranveer Singh

Reacting to the video, a user commented, “Success ke baad it's ok to say but actually initially it's shameful (It's ok to confess after having success).” “Mai bhi laya hu (I also failed in maths),” added another one. Someone also said, “So lovely to see you like this again Ranveer.” “Giving wrong msg to students,” yet another also accused the actor.

Ranveer is currently promoting his upcoming film, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. Directed by Karan Johar, the film also has Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. It will release in theatres on July 28.

Ranveer Singh at Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show

Recently, Alia and Ranveer turned showstoppers at fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s The Bridal Couture Show in Mumbai. For the event, Alia wore a black and silver bridal lehenga, paired with a long dupatta and matching jewellery. Ranveer Singh, on the other hand, stunned in a sherwani and a glittering jacket.

The event was attended by several celebrities, including Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Nora Fatehi, Sonali Bendre, Rakul Preet Singh, Huma Qureshi, and others. Industrialist Mukesh Ambani also attended the fashion show with his daughter Isha Ambani and mother Kokilaben Ambani.

Get more updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, Musicand Web Seriesalong with Latest Entertainment Newsat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 21, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out