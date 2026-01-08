Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar reminds Vivek Oberoi of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘It is the jarring shock…’

Actor Vivek Oberoi has finally watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, and he can’t stop praising the team behind the film. He has compared its impact to Ranbir Kapoor’s much-debated hit Animal, describing it as a “jarring shock” that stays with the audience long after the credits roll. Vivek Oberoi noted that Ranveer Singh infused the character with an understated yet haunting silence in Dhurandhar.

Vivek reviews Dhurandhar Vivek on Wednesday took to social media, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud the makers of Dhurandhar. He also heaped praise on the entire team, including Ranveer and Akshaye.

“I finally watched #Dhurandhar after missing it in the GCC, and I am mind blown. This is more than cinema; it is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room,” Vivek began his note.

The actor also took a dig at people who were outraged after watching Dhurandhar as he wrote, “If you have ever stood in the heavy, airless silence of a martyr’s home—where the walls are crowded with memories, but the chairs remain perpetually empty. If you have felt the cold breath of history in the corridors where the unsung gave their 'tomorrow' for our 'peaceful' today. If you have looked into the eyes of a child who only knows their father through the glass of a framed photograph... then you will recognise the pulse of this film. Outrage is a luxury for those who have never had to face the facts; for the rest of us, this is simply the truth.”

Giving a shoutout to Aditya, Vivek compared the film to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. He wrote, “@AdityaDharFilms doesn’t just narrate; he lets the story bleed and dares you to take your eyes off your screen for the full 3 hours and 34 minutes. This cinematic brilliance shines through the lens of a director who is devoted not to spectacle, but to the craft itself. Every frame casting a spell on the viewer, every character etched out masterfully. A film that has not just pushed the envelope but ripped it apart just like Animal did in 2023.”