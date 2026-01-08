Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar reminds Vivek Oberoi of Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal: ‘It is the jarring shock…’
Vivek Oberoi took to social media to applaud the makers of Dhurandhar. He also heaped praise on the entire team, including Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna.
Actor Vivek Oberoi has finally watched Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, and he can’t stop praising the team behind the film. He has compared its impact to Ranbir Kapoor’s much-debated hit Animal, describing it as a “jarring shock” that stays with the audience long after the credits roll.
Vivek reviews Dhurandhar
Vivek on Wednesday took to social media, Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter, to applaud the makers of Dhurandhar. He also heaped praise on the entire team, including Ranveer and Akshaye.
“I finally watched #Dhurandhar after missing it in the GCC, and I am mind blown. This is more than cinema; it is the jarring shock of a switch being flicked in a pitch-black room,” Vivek began his note.
The actor also took a dig at people who were outraged after watching Dhurandhar as he wrote, “If you have ever stood in the heavy, airless silence of a martyr’s home—where the walls are crowded with memories, but the chairs remain perpetually empty. If you have felt the cold breath of history in the corridors where the unsung gave their 'tomorrow' for our 'peaceful' today. If you have looked into the eyes of a child who only knows their father through the glass of a framed photograph... then you will recognise the pulse of this film. Outrage is a luxury for those who have never had to face the facts; for the rest of us, this is simply the truth.”
Giving a shoutout to Aditya, Vivek compared the film to Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal. He wrote, “@AdityaDharFilms doesn’t just narrate; he lets the story bleed and dares you to take your eyes off your screen for the full 3 hours and 34 minutes. This cinematic brilliance shines through the lens of a director who is devoted not to spectacle, but to the craft itself. Every frame casting a spell on the viewer, every character etched out masterfully. A film that has not just pushed the envelope but ripped it apart just like Animal did in 2023.”
Vivek’s shoutout to the cast
Vivek went on to praise the performances as well, noting that Ranveer infused the character with an understated yet haunting silence, while Akshaye delivered a magnificent turn as the ruthless gangster.
Talking about the performances, Vivek shared, “The cast has surrendered to the film with a fearlessness that is rare: @RanveerOfficial burns with a subterranean fire simmering under the restraint, proving that silence can be more haunting than any roar. Akshaye Khanna is magnificent, the power in that gaze, that smile and the intensity of the ‘Kasainuma’ violence, this Dakait captures your heart. @ActorMadhavan is the intellectual steel, the calm eye within a lethal storm, the patriotic mastermind who I am so excited to see in Part 2. My legendary brother @duttsanjay and @rampalarjun bring a weathered, granite-like gravity that makes the shadows of the frontlines feel tangible.
“To tell this story was a risk; to witness it is our duty. To the men and women, KNOWN and UNKNOWN, who stand as our shield while we sleep—Dhanyawad. Our nation is forever in your debt. PS: Congratulation to Aditya Dhar and @jiostudios for becoming the highest grossing Indian film of all time, in a single language,” he wrote while concluding his note.
Dhurandhar makes it big
Aditya Dhar’s spy action thriller is the first instalment of a two-part film series. It features Ranveer Singh as Hamza, an Indian spy who infiltrates Lyari’s criminal and political underworld in Pakistan as part of an anti-terror covert operation.
Released on December 5, 2025, the film also stars Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi. The film has surpassed the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli’s RRR, making it the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film of all time. By Wednesday, the Ranveer Singh-starrer had earned ₹786 crore net ( ₹943 crore gross) domestically. Globally, Dhurandhar has now earned just under $32 million, which includes $20 million from North America alone. Part 2 of the film is slated to release in March this year.
Get more updates from Bollywood, Taylor Swift, Hollywood, Music and Web Series along with Latest Entertainment News at Hindustan Times.