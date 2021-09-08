Ranveer Singh's double ponytail turns heads at Ram Charan, Shankar's RC 15 launch, see pics

Trust Ranveer Singh to turn heads with his bold fashion choices. This time around, his new hairstyle held everyone's attention. The actor joined Ram Charan, Kiara Advani and director Shankar at the launch event of RC 15.

The event took place in Hyderabad on Wednesday with SS Rajamouli and Chiranjeevi also in attendance. In pictures from the Mumbai airport and the launch venue, Ranveer was seen wearing a blazer with a pair of formal pants. He skipped the shirt, giving the cameras a look at his bare chest.

However, it was his unusual ponytail that stood out. Ranveer has been growing his hair out for a while now. For the event, he decided to tie his long tresses into a double ponytail, thus grabbing eyeballs.

Kiara Advani, who also stars in RC 15, shared pictures from the event. In one of them, she posed between Ram and Ranveer. “It Suits us,” she captioned the picture on Instagram, referring to everyone's suited avatar. Pictures of Ranveer interacting with Ram and Rajamouli were also shared.

RC 15 stars Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, and a poster of the film was released earlier in the day. It is directed by Shankar and will be a pan-India film. RC 15 marks Ram Charan and Shankar's debut collaboration. It is also the 50th film under Dil Raju’s production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

Ranveer, meanwhile, is set to work with Shankar on the remake of the Tamil film Anniyan. The project was announced in April. Ranveer had shared a picture with the director on Instagram and written, “Proudly announcing my collaboration with the pioneering visionary of Indian cinema, the maverick master craftsman SHANKAR @shanmughamshankar powered by veteran film producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada @jayantilalgadaofficial @penmovies.”

Speaking about the film, Ranveer told Variety, “I am blessed to have this opportunity to be a part of the spectacular cinematic vision of Shankar sir. He is an exception to the norm, a true disruptor. I had always hoped and dreamed that I would get a chance to collaborate with him. To lead a film like Anniyan is a dream come true for any artiste. Vikram sir, one of our country’s finest talents, an artiste who I hugely admire, gave a colossal performance in the original, one that can never be matched. I can only hope that my interpretation and rendition of the part also connects with audiences in the same way.”