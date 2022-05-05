Ranveer Singh's Jayeshbhai Jordaar faces PIL in Delhi, plea seeks deletion of this scene

Ranveer Singh-starrer Jayeshbhai Jordaar faces legal troubles ahead of the theatrical release on May 13. Youth Against Crime, an NGO, has moved the Delhi High Court, seeking removal of a scene from the film, according to a new report. (Also read: Jayeshbhai Jordaar song Firecracker: Ranveer Singh busts out desi dance moves)

Ranveer plays the lead role in Jayeshbhai Jordaar that features Shalini Pathak opposite Ranveer. The film also stars Boman Irani and Ratna Pathak Shah in important roles.

As per a Livelaw report, the plea stated that "though the film (Jayeshbhai Jordaar) is based on female foeticide theme and strives to promote the cause of Save Girl Child, its trailer advertises the use of ultrasound technique for sex selection, which is squarely restricted under the Pre-Conception and Pre-Natal Diagnostic Techniques (PCPNDT) Act, 1994."

The report also said that the plea was mentioned before a bench comprising acting Chief Justice Vipin Sanghi and justice Navin Chawla. Advocate Pawan Prakash Pathak has filed the plea, the report added.

The plea urged the court to direct the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to censor or delete the scene involving ultrasound clinic centre from the movie. The report quoted from the plea: “Section 3A prohibits sex-selection, Section 3B prohibits sale of ultrasound machines, etc., to persons, laboratories, clinics, etc. not registered under the Act. Section 22 specifically prohibits advertisements relating to pre-natal determination of sex and punishment for contravention. Thus, it is prayed that the Respondent, Central Board of Film Certification may be directed to censor or delete the Ultrasound clinic scene from the film.”

Directed by Divyang Thakkar and produced by Aditya Chopra and Maneesh Sharma under Yash Raj Films, Jayeshbhai Jordaar will see Ranveer in the titular role of the son of a traditional Gujarati sarpanch.

Talking about the issue that his new film focuses on, Ranveer had said at the movie's trailer launch, "It was taught to us in school. It's very tragic and and an unfortunate reality (that) these things happen and these are social ills that are still prevalent that Divyang has attempted to draw light on and tell people in his own way."

