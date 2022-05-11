Ranveer Singh's reaction to Deepika Padukone joining Cannes jury: 'Mera kabhi number aayega kya'

Ranveer Singh has said he glows with pride at the achievements of his wife, actor Deepika Padukone. Ranveer broke into a dance when he was asked about his reaction to Deepika's latest achievement-- making it to the jury at the upcoming Cannes Film Festival. Also Read| Ranveer Singh on Shah Rukh Khan's impact on Bollywood; 'He has built this mall where we have opened small shops'

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deepika, who will be a part of the main jury at the festival, has joined the likes of actor Rebecca Hall, filmmaker Jeff Nichols, and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi. Ranveer said he found it amazing and also joked that he wonders if he will ever be asked to judge films.

Asked about his reaction to the news during an interview with Film Companion, Ranveer performed a dance, and then said, "I am so happy I had to break out into a dance. I was like 'waah yaar, people want you to be the person who decides which is the better film.' That's huge." He then joked, "I mean I thought to myself 'yaar, mera kabhi number aayega kya. Mujhe kabhi bithayenge kya jury-vury pe? Aaj tak kisi ne bulaya nahi hai, kisi jury pe, ki aap decide karo kiska better hai performance (will it ever happen to me? Will they ever make me be part of a jury. No one has ever invited me, on any jury, that you decide whose performance was better)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer added, "But Cannes I mean, like that's huge. Baby is deciding from the best films in the world at the time- which is the better one. It's so crazy. I was like 'wow, this is just too amazing.' I am very proud of everything that she achieves. Every time, I am her designated cheerleader. Whether it's Time magazine, or it's Cannes, or she does stuff that is just unprecedented for mainstream leading women from Indian cinema. And she's forging her own path in that sense, and that's something to be extremely proud of as her partner. And I hugely admire her, and I think nobody deserves it more than her because she is just so sincere in everything that she does, and she works so hard, and she deserves every bit of it, and I am extremely proud of her. She makes me glow with pride."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ranveer will be seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, due for a release this Friday. He will also be seen opposite Alia Bhatt in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani. Deepika will be next seen in Pathaan alongside Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. She also has Nag Ashwin's Project K, alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, and Disha Patani in the pipeline. The actor will also be seen in Fighter with Hrithik Roshan and Anil Kapoor.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON