Ranveer Singh's sister-in-law Anisha cracks a joke as he cries on stage before giving Deepika Padukone a hug. Watch

Ranveer Singh recently got emotional at an awards event, where he credited his parents and his sister for his success. He called them ‘God’ and said that all he does in life is for them. He had tears in his eyes as he said those words and added, “Mere ghar me Laxmi hai (there is Goddess Laxmi in my home),” before he pulled wife Deepika Padukone on stage and gave her a kiss on the cheek. Also read: Ranveer Singh turns wedding photographer in new video

On Saturday, Ranveer shared a video from the event on Instagram and captioned it, “POV (point of view): you’re living a dream.” He is seen giving his speech after receiving the Filmfare best actor award for his film 83. Getting bit emotional, Ranveer says, “Everything that happens in my life is beyond my wildest imagination. Most of the time, I can't even believe that I am here, doing this, standing in front of you all. I am in disbelief everyday that I became and actor. It's a miracle.”

Thanking his family, he adds, "Sabse bada dhanyawad to main aapka karna chahunga (I want to thank) the audience, for being a part of my journey and allowing me to live out my dream. Main jo kujh bhi hu apne maa baap ki wajah se hu, aur apne didi ki wajah se hu. Wo mere liye bhagwan hai. Main jo kujh bhi karta hu bhagwan ke liye karta hu, aur jo kujh bhi hu bhagwan ki wajah se hu. Mere ghar me Laxmi hai (What I am today is because of my parents and my sister. They are my Gods. Whatever I do is for them and whatever I am today is because of them. Goddess Laxmi resides at my home). Here's the secret of my success. Ranveer Singh powered by Deepika Padukone."

Cracking a joke on seeing Ranveer cry on stage, Deepika's sister and golfer Anisha Padukone commented on the video, “Who is cutting them damn onions?” Actor Abhishek Bachchan also reacted to Ranveer's video. He left a heart emoji in the comments section.

Ranveer was last seen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar, which turned out to be a box office failure. He will now be seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, opposite Alia Bhatt. He also has Rohit Shetty's comedy film, Cirkus.

