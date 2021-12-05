Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan give nagin dance twist to Chaka Chak, end impromptu performance with a hug. Watch

Sara Ali Khan has already made Madhuri Dixit and Ananya Panday dance to her new song, Chaka Chak. The actor recently united with her Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh in Delhi and made him groove to the song as well. Ranveer too was a sport and delivered what appears to be an impromptu performance to the song from Sara's upcoming film, Atrangi Re.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing the video of them dancing together, Sara wrote on Instagram, “Super Duper Ultra Cool @ranveersingh. Proving yet again why he’s King. Thank you so much for this. Missed dancing with you. You’re (gold medal emoji).”

The video shows Ranveer in a white tee and fitted denims paired with a jacket and boots, and Sara in a benarasi suit. The two are seen dancing to Chaka Chak in a garden. While Sara performs her steps from the song, Ranveer's matches her steps with his impromptu dance act. He even improvises with a little salsa and some nagin dance.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The video was a hit among their fans and received 1,50,000 ‘likes’ within a few minutes. A fan commented, “Haha, this is Cute,” while another said, “Super se upar.” One more called it “Mind blowing.”

Sara is in Delhi to promote her film, Atrangi Re. Ranveer is currently shooting for Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt in the capital.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan feast on kulfi after visiting gurudwara with Amrita Singh ahead of HTL 2021. See pics

Sara, who is accompanied by mom Amrita Singh, also met Janhvi Kapoor. The latter was in Delhi for the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit where she was a guest. Sara and Janhvi went to grab a kulfi at the India Gate.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sara will next be seen in Atrangi Re, co-starring Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The Aanand L Rai directorial is set to release on December 24 on Disney+ Hotstar.