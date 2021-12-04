Sara Ali Khan rushes out of car looking for her lost phone, tells the paparazzi off for clicking away. Watch

Sara Ali Khan appeared very stressed when she misplaced her phone while coming out of a recording studio in Mumbai on Friday. She found her phone soon, but not before telling the paparazzi off for clicking her pictures while she was tensed about her missing phone.

In a video that has surfaced online, Sara Ali Khan can be seen stepping out of her car and then running back inside the studio premises. She is heard saying, “Arre mera phone ghum gaya (I lost my phone).” She returns just a while later later and appears upset that the paparazzi continued to click her pictures while she was stressed about her phone.

“Yaar, aapko photos khinchne hain, mera phone ghum gaya hai (I lost my phone and you have to click photos),” she says even as some of the camera persons assure her that she will find it soon. Longer versions of the video show that she eventually found her phone and went back to her car.

Sara Ali Khan will soon be seen in Aanand L Rai’s Atrangi Re. Written by Himanshu Sharma, the film also features Akshay Kumar and Dhanush. The film will release on December 24 only on Disney+ Hotstar. The movie has been shot in locations across Varanasi, Madurai and Delhi.

Daughter of Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh, Sara Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2018 with Abhishek Kapoor's Kedarnath, which also had Sushant Singh Rajput in the lead role. Sara was also seen alongside Ranveer Singh in Rohit Shetty’s Simmba. Sara was also seen in David Dhawan’s Coolie No 1 alongside Varun Dhawan. In Imtiaz Ali’s Love Aaj Kal, she co-starred opposite Kartik Aaryan.

In a recent interview, Sara said that Aanand L Rai gave her a ‘new chance’ with Atrangi Re. “Atrangi Re came to me just after the release of Love Aaj Kal 2 which didn't get much love from the audience. After 2 weeks of Love Aaj Kal, I was on the sets of Atrangi Re and my confidence was not that high. Aanand Ji taught me how to be confident, Aanand Ji taught me how to love myself, Aanand Ji taught me how to love my character, Aanand gave me a new chance at a time I most needed it," she told Bollywood Hungama.