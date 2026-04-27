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Ranveer Singh says Dhurandhar's Hamza was more challenging than Padmaavat's Khilji: ‘I had to go deep and give it 300%’

Ranveer Singh's business partner, Nikunj Biyani recalled their conversation about Dhurandhar, shared how actor found his role more challenging than Khilji.

Apr 27, 2026 01:37 pm IST
By Riya Sharma
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In 2018, Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh won hearts with his performance as Khilji in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat. Now, in 2026, he has once again impressed audiences with his portrayal of Hamza in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. In a recent podcast with MensXP, the actor’s business partner Nikunj Biyani recalled a conversation with Ranveer, revealing how playing Hamza was even more challenging than portraying Khilji.

Ranveer Singh found Hamza more challenging than Khilji

Ranveer Singh's still as Hamza from Dhurandhar The Revenge.

In the interview, while praising Ranveer Singh’s performance in Dhurandhar, Nikunj shared, “I saw Dhurandhar on the first day, first show for both the films. I loved it. Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge, for me, was the best film of all time. I enjoyed part one as well, but part two was something else. I didn’t want to get out of my seat even to pee. I was like, I won’t even blink—just look at him, it’s insane.”

He further recalled a conversation with Ranveer about the demands of the role and said, “We were chatting with him once, and we asked him if he would do something as demanding as Khilji. He said, ‘This character (Hamza) has been way more challenging for me as an artist; it has taken so much more out of me. I had to go deep and give it 300 per cent; it has been very demanding.’ And when you see it, you’re like, what was this? He has proven he’s the GOAT. It’s a fact, he is insane.”

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Riya Sharma

Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.

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