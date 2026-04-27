Ranveer Singh cherishes ‘girl dad’ moment as he takes daughter to her first live musical; fans hear Dua's ‘sweet voice’

A video from the Cocomelon Live musical showed Ranveer sharing his experience of taking Dua to her first-ever show. He said, “It was a beautiful Sunday morning spent. There was such great energy in the theatre. All the kids and their mumma and papa and grandparents were enjoying the show, having a blast, singing and dancing along. So much fun, happiness, joy and colour. It was a really lovely experience.”

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone recently enjoyed a heartwarming family moment as they spent a special morning with their daughter, Dua. The couple took her to her first-ever live musical at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, turning the outing into a cherished memory. Ranveer later shared how meaningful the experience was for them as a family, calling it a moment they would treasure forever. The glimpse into their day quickly melted hearts online, with fans gushing over Ranveer’s “girl dad” energy, while some even claimed they heard the faint, adorable voice of little Dua, adding to the excitement.

The Dhurandhar star added, “It is a little extra special for us because this is our Dua baby’s first show. And I am very grateful to the team at NMACC for bringing us these experiences from around the world and allowing us to make memories that last a lifetime.”

While Ranveer was speaking, a baby’s voice could be heard in the background, prompting fans to speculate whether it was Dua. One comment read, “She has such a sweet voice.” Another wrote, “Dua cutie, such a sweet voice. Need to see Dua and Dua ke papa together.” Fans also gushed over Ranveer being a doting father, with comments like, “This is just the cutest thing I am hearing today,” and “He’s such a cute girl dad.”

Ranveer and Deepika recently surprised everyone when they announced her second pregnancy. The couple made the reveal on Instagram with baby Dua holding a pregnancy test showing positive results. Fans were delighted to learn that Dua is all set to become a big sister.

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's upcoming movies Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is riding high on the success of Dhurandhar The Revenge. The film shattered box office records, collecting over ₹1,750 crore worldwide and crossing ₹1,000 crore net in India, becoming the first Bollywood film to achieve the feat. He will next be seen in Pralay, directed by Jay Mehta and also starring Kalyani Priyadarshan.

Deepika, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film King. Helmed by Siddharth Anand, the film also stars Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan, Abhishek Bachchan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Raghav Juyal and Arshad Warsi in key roles. It is scheduled to release in theatres on December 24, 2026.