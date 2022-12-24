Ranveer Singh shares photoshopped pic with Lionel Messi, fans object to badly edited 'arm on his shoulder'

Ranveer Singh had a FOMO (fear of missing out) as friend and celebrity photographer Rohan Shrestha went on to capture footballer and FIFA World Cup champion Lionel Messi in his lens. The actor went on to share a photoshopped image of himself on Instagram in which he could be seen posing alongside Messi with his arm on his shoulder. Also read: Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt react as Indian photographer Rohan Shrestha shares Messi photoshoot pics

Sharing the picture, Ranveer wrote, “Just because you know photoshop doesn’t mean you photoshop me out @rohanshrestha.” Rohan Shrestha simply reacted with “hahahahahahahhahahahahah” in the comments section. Casting director Shanoo Sharma commented, “Hahahahaha the arm on his shoulder.”

Ranveer Singh has shared a photoshopped picture of himself with Messi.

Ranveer's fans had a blast laughing over it. A fan wrote, “Edit to acche se kiya hota jisne bhi kiya hai (atleast the editing should have been better whosoever has done it)." A fan said in jest, “Haters will say this is edited!!” A fan also asked, “Messi bhai aapki picture ka promotion karne aaye the kya (did Messi come to promote your film)?”

A fan also wrote, “Messi be like : Eee kaa Bawasir bana diyee be (Messi be like: what the hell is this).” A fan even came up with a suggestion, “Bhai thodi si kami reh gai editing me, pichhe background me cars , animals ye sab or laga dete naa to bhai kya hi bolu ab ak no. Pic hoti insta pr aapki ye vali (there is one issue, you should have also added cars in the background and some animals too, it would have been a wonderful picture on Instagram).”

Ranveer was in the stadium in Qatar and watched Messi lead Argentina to a win in the FIFA World Cup. He watched the final with wife Deepika Padukone who joined him after unveiling the World Cup trophy ahead of the match.

Ranveer's new film Cirkus released in theatres on Friday. However, it failed to impress the critics. The Rohit Shetty directorial features him in a dual role for the first time. It also stars Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hedge, Johnny Lever, Varun Sharma and many others.

