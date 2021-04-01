Ranveer Singh shows off his sunglasses collection, check them out here

Ranveer Singh has mostly maintained a low profile in the last year, ever since the pandemic began. But that has not stopped him from occasionally putting up fun stuff on Instagram, as he did on Wednesday when he put four different looks as Instagram Stories.

All of them feature Ranveer wearing sunglasses. In one of them, he is seen in a floral print shirt, while another one has him in a graphic print black T-shirt and a matching mask. In a third one, he is seen taking a selfie with a plane on the runway. The fourth one is a formal retro-styled look.

On the work front, Ranveer awaits the release of his film, 83. After many delays owing to the pandemic, the film is finally set to release in June this year. He had shared the information on Instagram and had written: "June 4th, 2021 !!!! in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. See you in cinemas !!! #thisis83"

Ranveer Singh's different sunglasses looks.

Kabir Khan's 83 is the story of the Indian cricket team's unexpected win against West Indies in the 1983 cricket World Cup. The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Saqib Saleem, Harrdy Sandhu, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Jatin Sarna and others.

Ranveer will also be seen in his upcoming film with Rohit Shetty called Cirkus. The film's final schedule was announced recently. Sharing a picture, director Rohit Shetty had written: "It's been a hell of a ride so far! And now... The final countdown begins! Heading towards the final schedule of CIRKUS."

Also read: Maheep Kapoor remembers competing with Namrata Shirodkar for Miss India 1993 title, Malaika Arora has an epic reaction

The actor also has an extended cameo in Rohit's other film, Sooryavanshi, starring Akshay Kumar in the lead. This film, too, has been much delayed. It will now release on April 30.