Ranveer Singh will play Dev, antagonist in Ranbir Kapoor-starrer Brahmastra 2: Report

Since the release of Brahmastra: Part One – Shiva (2022), reports have been swirling about Ranveer Singh potentially taking on the role of Dev in part two of the Ayan Mukerji film. Some reports also speculated Hrithik Roshan or Kannada actor Yash would be seen in the role. But nothing had been officially confirmed. However, as per a report by News18, Ranveer has now given his nod to play the much-anticipated character in the film. Dev was introduced as the antagonist at the end of Brahmastra. Also read: Ayan Mukerji opens up on who plays Dev in Brahmastra

Ranveer to play Ranbir's father in Brahmastra 2

Ranveer Singh has reportedly been finalised to play the role of Dev in Brahmastra 2.

A source told the portal, “Ranveer Singh has been finalised to play the role of Dev. He has signed the dotted line. The scripting for the second part is still in progress and the film is expected to roll in 2025. Currently, Ayan is busy with War 2 and Ranveer will also begin shooting for Baiju Bawra this year. So, when Brahmastra 2 will go on floors is still unclear.”

“If all goes well, Ranveer will kick-start Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Baiju Bawra mid-2024. While it was decided that the shoot of Brahmastra 2 will begin in early 2025, it is now being said that Don 3 will go on floors at around the same time. In all likelihood, Ranveer will shoot for Don 3 first and then Brahmastra 2," the source added.

This will be the first time that two Bollywood off-screen couples – Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone – will come together for a film. Deepika plays Ranbir Kapoor's mother Amrita in Brahmastra.

Dev was introduced as the antagonist at the end of Brahmastra (2022).

About the film

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva opened a new universe of Astraverse for the Indian audience. Also featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna, and Mouni Roy in key roles, the film went on to become one of the highest-grossing films of 2022. Actor Shah Rukh Khan also had an extended cameo in the movie. Since its release in September 2022, fans were curious about who would play Dev, Shiva’s father, in the movie.

