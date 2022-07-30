Ranveer Singh reveals how he wrote his first ad for Durex condoms himself as brands 'ran away' after his films flopped

Before he became an actor, Ranveer Singh had his eyes set on a career as a copywriter in an advertisement agency. The actor, who was recently honoured with the Brand Endorser Of The Year award by the International Advertising Association (IAA), revealed during the award show that copywriting was his backup career option. Also Read| Ranveer Singh kisses Deepika Padukone as they walk the ramp at Mijwan 2022

In Ranveer's words, he had a knack for copywriting and would outsell the creative directors even when he was an intern. He also shared how his skills as a copywriter helped him even as he was facing a tough phase in his acting career.

In a video from the event shared by Bollywood Hungama, Ranveer said that he even wrote his first ad himself. Ranveer, who made his acting debut with the 2010 film Band Baaja Baaraat, appeared in a Durex ad titled Do The Rex in 2014. Ranveer had written the lyrics of the track that was featured in the ad, and also sang it. The ad received critical acclaim for addressing the taboo topic with subtlety.

Ranveer recalled about the ad at the recent IAA event, "I wrote my first ad myself, it was for Durex condoms. My first movie was a hit, second and third not so much. So I had to wait a long time for advertisers to actually consider me. After my first year all these brands came-- cola brands, telecom brands. At the time I was advised that 'don't do it now, we'll do double or nothing when your next film becomes a hit. We'll do these brands only but at your price."

The actor added, "Then my second film flopped and they ran away. So I had to wait for four years. The needle was not moving and I was itching because I had these dreams and aspirations. I said I will be a movie star and brand endorser. So I had this idea for Durex condoms, I actually had my management pick up the phone on them and asked if they want to do it. They bit into it and the rest is history."

Ranveer was last seen on the screen in Jayeshbhai Jordaar. He has Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Rohit Shetty's Cirkus in the pipeline.

