Ranveer Singh's wedding mehendi design was love note for Deepika Padukone and also her mom and sister

Actors Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's lavish wedding in Italy just got a whole lot more adorable. Mehendi artist Veena Nagda has revealed that Ranveer had his mehendi designs dedicated not just to Deepika, but also to her mom Ujjala and sister Anisha. Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como.

Ranveer’s special mehendi for Deepika

During a conversation in a podcast for Filmibeat Prime, Veena reminisced about being invited to apply mehendi for Deepika at her wedding to Ranveer, fondly looking back on the special experience. She also spoke about Ranveer as a groom.

Veena shares, “No words can do him justice. It was very cold in Lake Como, and I was wondering how Deepika and I were going to get through the intricate design we had planned for her. Ranveer came around after an hour, and the entire climate changed. The sun came out, and he really lit up the room. He was joking and laughing with everyone, and he addressed me personally while I was doing Deepika’s mehendi and said, ‘A queen is doing the mehendi for another queen.’ I will never forget those words.”

She added, “He got Deepika’s name in the mehendi but used only ‘Deep’ and three more stars. One for her, a second for her mother and a third for her sister.”

Veena also shared a heartwarming story about working with Deepika, recalling how she had promised to hire her for her wedding after being impressed with her mehendi art for Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani. True to her word, Veena revealed Deepika's staff booked Veena for her wedding to Ranveer.

More about Ranveer-Deepika wedding

Ranveer and Deepika tied the knot on November 14, 2018 at Lake Como Italy, in the presence of family and close friends. They unveiled their wedding video only 5 years later on the premiere episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee with Karan season 8 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Ranveer and Deepika became parents to daughter Dua Padukone Singh in September. They shared the news through an Instagram post which read, “Welcome Baby Girl 8.9.2024. Deepika and Ranveer.” They haven't revealed the baby's face yet.