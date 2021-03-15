Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday. See pic
Ranvir Shorey reunites with Konkona Sensharma for son Haroon's 10th birthday. See pic

Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma, who separated in 2015 and were finally divorced last year, got together to celebrate the 10th birthday of their son, Haroon.
Ranvir and Konkona celebrate their son's birthday.

Former couple Ranvir Shorey and Konkona Sensharma got together and celebrated their son Haroon's birthday on Monday. Haroon turned 10 this year and Ranvir posted a picture from their celebrations.

The picture shows the family, smiling and holding up their hands, to denote the number '10'. While Ranvir wore a black T-shirt, Konkona wore a white shirt. Haroon wore a blue T-shirt for the occasion. Sharing the image, Ranvir tweeted, "10! Happy Birthday, Haroon Shorey! You light up our lives!" Tillotama Shaome and Abhishek Kapoor showered love Ranvir's post.

Ranvir and Konkona held up five fingers each and Haroon held up 10. A fan joked about the total number and commented, "But the total finger count is 20. Haha. Happy birthday to the little one."

Ranvir and Konkona tied the knot in September 2010, and Konkona gave birth to Haroon in March, 2011. After announcing their separation in 2015, the couple finally got divorced in August last year. They agreed upon joint custody of Haroon.

Speaking about the possibility of collaboration with Konkana, Ranvir had said in an interview last year, “I doubt that. With the first one (Konkona's directorial debut A Death In The Gunj), she made sure I was a part of it, but we were separating at the time. Even if the bitterness is there, it should not spill over to the child's life. That is more important for me. Whatever steps we take, they have to be right for Haroon.”

On the work front, Ranvir was most recently seen in the second season of Metro Park. Next up, he has the film Mumbaikar lined up for release. Meanwhile, Konkona's recent project was Seema Pahwa's directorial debut, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi. She will soon be seen in Netflix's Ajeeb Dastaans.

