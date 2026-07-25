Ranvir Shorey, Tara Deshpande disappointed with Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation: ‘Streets held hostage’

Ever since Dharmendra Pradhan announced his resignation as the Union Education Minister on July 25, numerous celebrities have shown their support to the Cockroach Janata Party, Sonam Wangchuk and the student protesters. Ranvir Shorey and actor-model-former MTV VJTara Deshpande, however, offered a different perspective on the matter and seemed disappointed with the news. (Also Read: ‘It's done bro’: Alia Bhatt, Ibrahim Ali Khan, Zoya Akhtar, Ishaan Khatter react to Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation)

Ranvir Shorey reacts to Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation

Ranvir Shorey had opinions about Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation.

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Ranvir expressed shock with a GIF on X (formerly Twitter) when news broke out about Pradhan’s resignation from his post after nationwide protests. “And in one swift move the Modi govt has managed to win over none of its enemies, and disenchant a lot of its supporters. #masterstroke,” he wrote, with clapping emojis.

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{{^usCountry}} When an X user asked him if he thought Pradhan should not have resigned over the NEET paper leak, Ranvir clarified his stance. Referencing the protests led by the CJP, he wrote, “Yes, but should have done it before the streets were held hostage. Now it seems supporters will not be heard, but “cockroaches” on streets will!” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When an X user asked him if he thought Pradhan should not have resigned over the NEET paper leak, Ranvir clarified his stance. Referencing the protests led by the CJP, he wrote, “Yes, but should have done it before the streets were held hostage. Now it seems supporters will not be heard, but “cockroaches” on streets will!” {{/usCountry}}

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Tara Deshpande says Pradhan had ‘solid’ portfolio outside paper leak

Re-posting an X post made by Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu expressing his disappointment, Tara had something similar to say. “Sad. A minister who served many portfolios over a long career. He played a leading role in implementing the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, which expanded LPG connections to millions of low-income households,” read a portion of her tweet.

She further wrote, “He oversaw reforms such as the PAHAL direct benefit transfer for LPG subsidies and the Hydrocarbon Exploration and Licensing Policy (HELP). He saw the Steel industry through trying times in the Pandemic. Even in education if you look at the work he did outside of NEET paper leaks it was solid. His act of resignation is to be respected.”

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Bollywood celebrities react to the news

Meanwhile, Bollywood celebrities have been vocal in their support of the movement online and offline, both. Prakash Raj, Shabana Azmi and Hanumankind have turned up at the Delhi protests, while Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Verma and others were vocal in their support online. Gurfateh Pirzada, Pratibha Ranta, Shalini Pandey and many others attended the Mumbai protests.

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After news of Pradhan’s resignation broke, many took to social media to praise the CJP, Wangchuk and Gen Z for leading the movement after alleged irregularities during the NEET exam and the paper leak. Celebrities such as Kamal Haasan, Chinmayi Sripaada and others have also been vocal in their opinions.