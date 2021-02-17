Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis.
"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote.
The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh, and series such as PariWar and High. He currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.
Also read: Ranvir Shorey talks about ‘psychological trauma’ he suffered in Bollywood, says he even left India due to ‘toxic environment’
On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.
The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'
- Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput grooves to Tunak Tunak Tun at friend's wedding, see pics
- Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput attended her bestie's wedding on Tuesday and has shared stunning pictures from the function.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia-Vaibhav's wedding conducted by priestess, fans hail actor's 'feminism'
- Dia Mirza has shared a number of pictures from her marriage to Vaibhav Rekhi, but one particular picture with the woman priest at the helm of affairs, has charmed the internet.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aishwarya holds Aaradhya's hand as they leave airport, Abhishek follows
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan stuns as she poses with friends in New York, fans say 'so glam'
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana channeled her glamorous self yet again and shared a set of gorgeous pictures on Instagram. The star kid is currently pursuing higher education in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar captures Kriti Sanon in her Bachchan Pandey character's look
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Navya Nanda hits back at troll who dared to attack her mother Shweta
- Navya Naveli Nanda stood up for her mother, and homemakers around the world, when a troll attacked her on Instagram. Here's her response to the person who implied that her mother, Shweta Bachchan, doesn't have a job.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Not acting, Navya Nanda says she's ready to join dad in family business
- Actor Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, has said that she's ready to join her father Nikhil Nanda's business.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sarah Jane Dias: Doing web projects was a choice, not because of lack of film roles
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
After being trolled, Kangana says she never compared herself to Tom Cruise
- Actor Kangana Ranaut has said that she never compared herself to Tom Cruise, but that a stunt director who'd worked with the both of them did.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
It’s déjà vu for Gurmeet & Devina in Ayodhya
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tanvi Azmi: It is only now that female actors in my age group are getting good work
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend Eban posts cryptic message: 'Don't be mad at me'
- Krishna Shroff's ex-boyfriend, Eban Hyams, has posted another cryptic message about relationships. The former couple broke up towards the end of last year.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahead of Kareena Kapoor's delivery, Saif Ali Khan chills with Ranveer on set
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka's biggest revelations in Unfinished; from on-set harassment to trolling
- From being harassed by a director to tackling trolls who believed she had undergone plastic surgery, here are the biggest revelations Priyanka Chopra made in her memoir, Unfinished.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox