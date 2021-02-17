IND USA
Ranvir Shorey tests positive for Covid-19, says 'symptoms are mild'

  Actor Ranvir Shorey has said that he has tested positive for the coronavirus, and is under quarantine.
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 10:02 AM IST

Actor Ranvir Shorey on Wednesday said he has tested positive for the coronavirus and is currently under quarantine. The 48-year-old actor took to Twitter to inform fans and followers about the diagnosis.

"I have tested positive for #COVID19. Symptoms are mild. Am quarantining," Shorey wrote.


The actor had a packed 2020, featuring in films like Angrezi Medium, Lootcase, Kadakh, and series such as PariWar and High. He currently stars in the second season of the Eros Now comedy drama Metro Park, which started streaming in January.

Also read: Ranvir Shorey talks about ‘psychological trauma’ he suffered in Bollywood, says he even left India due to ‘toxic environment’

On Tuesday, Mumbai mayor Kishori Pednekar warned that the Maharashtra government could think of imposing a "second lockdown" in light of the rise in COVID-19 cases in the city.

The tally of COVID-19 cases in the city increased to 3,15,030 with 461 new cases on Tuesday and the death toll rose to 11,423 with three new fatalities, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

