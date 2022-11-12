Ranvir Shorey wants Elon Musk to take advice from him on running Twitter: 'Been here almost everyday for over a decade'

Ever since Elon Musk purchased Twitter, the social media platform has seen a lot of upheaval. The introduction and backtracking of Twitter Blue service and the firing of thousands of staff members has affected the company’s reputation. On Saturday, actor Ranvir Shorey gave a tongue-in-cheek suggestion to the business tycoon that he can take advice from regular Twitter users like him on how to run the platform more smoothly. Also read: Ranvir Shorey reveals his ‘understanding’ with his accountant

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Taking to Twitter, Ranvir wrote on Saturday afternoon, “I take a break for two days and @twitter starts having a meltdown. @elonmusk should take advice from people like me who’ve been here almost everyday for more than a decade. (wink emoji).” While Ranvir did not explicitly mention it, his tweet seemed to reference the drama around the Twitter Blue scheme introduced by Elon Musk, which lasted barely a few days before being withdrawn after impersonation fears. Under the new scheme, several accounts impersonating large corporations bought blue ticks and tweeted sarcastic announcements, which led to several companies losing billions of dollars.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to Ranvir’s tweet, one fan replied, “Who knows he might be reading and considering your tweets. At least you are expressing your thoughts but most of "Gyani" doesn't even know WTF is going on with Twitter.” Another wrote, “Yes. Do try to meet him in person during some of your overseas visits. Aap usko emphasise karna ki jab aapne itne acchhe solid meaningful content ki movies kari hain to usko ideas bhi utne hi acchhe doge. (Emphasise that when you do such solid content films, your ideas will be just as good).”

Ranvir, who has been an active Twitter user for over a decade, regularly tweets on the platform, engages with fans as well as trolls. The actor was last seen in Rajat Kapoor’s film RK/RKay, which released earlier this year.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON