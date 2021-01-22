Rashmi Rocket: Makers release new still with Taapsee Pannu, Priyanshu Painyuli

As Rashmi Rocket's shoot proceeds to completion, the makers of the film have released a new still from the film. It features the film's leads Taapsee Pannu and Priyanshu Painyuli.

Sharing it, the official Instagram handle of RSVP Movies wrote: "Smiles that have got our hearts racing #RashmiRocket" Priyanshu commented on the picture and said: "And we are all smiles everyday."

The picture was shared by both the actors. Sharing it on her Instagram page, Taapsee wrote, "What saved this picture and the relationship ??? A good joke. Thank god for ‘Gagan Thakur’ else @priyanshupainyuli would’ve clearly missed the bus. #RashmiRocket

Rashmi Rocket tells the story of a country girl who dreams of winning international athletic contests. It also stars Abhishek Bannerjee and Supriya Pathak. The film's shoot had been going on in the later part of 2020. The team recently left for Bhuj in Gujarat for its final shooting schedule.

Through a major part of the schedule, Taapsee has been sharing pictures from locations. The shoot has drawn a lot of attention because of Taapsee's amazing body transformation. From being a fit star, she went to becoming quite a lean and muscular machine. Iin December, she had shared a video, chronicling her transformation.

Sharing it, she had written: "Coz ordinary people are meant to do extra ordinary things. “Khudi ko kar buland itna ki har takdeer se pahle khuda bande se khud poojhe bata teri raza kya hai (Rise and make yourself so strong that before every decree of fate even God is forced to seek your consent). Here it is caption mein aur kuch likhne ko bacha nahi hai sab video mein bol diya #RashmiRocket.”

The video showed pictures from the various school championships she would participate in and win awards. She also mentioned how she made it clear to her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”

