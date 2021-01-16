Taapsee Pannu flies to Bhuj with Abhishek Banerjee, Priyanshu Painyuli, says ‘Beech me nikal denge inko plane se’

Taapsee Pannu is currently shooting for her film Rashmi Rocket and flew to Bhuj on Friday for the last schedule. The actor joined her co-stars Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli on the flight and their banter on Instagram is proof they left no stone unturned in making it a memorable experience.

Taapsee shared a selfie with Abhishek and Priyanshu on her Instagram Stories and captioned it, "Traveling partners for the day. Beech me nikaal denge inko plane se (they will be shown the exit midway)."

Taapsee Pannu, Abhishek Banerjee and Priyanshu Painyuli on a flight.

Abhishek reacted to the same post on his Instagram Stories, saying, "Humne poore paise bhare hai (we have paid for the ticket)." Priyanshu commented on the same, "Raastey mein rukenge hum chai thepla ke liye - heading to Bhuj for last schedule of Rashmi Rocket.

Priyanshu also shared a video of Taapsee and Abhishek as the two tried to avoid the camera. He wrote along with it, "Actors showing love travelling," and tagged Taapsee and Abhishek in the post. Taapsee reacted to it, "When the paps follow you all the way inside the plane!"

Rashmi Rocket is a sports drama directed by Akarsh Khurana. It stars Taapsee in the titular role of an athlete. Besides Taapsee, Abhishek and Priyanshu, the film also stars Supriya Pathak in a pivotal role. Taapsee recently shared a glimpse of her character by sharing a behind the scene picture from the sets on Instagram. It showed Supriya giving Taapsee a head massage. “Maa Ke haath = Best champi ever. Presenting the first look of #supriyapathak from #rashmirocket on her birthday Happy birthday our very own Hansa!!!!”

Also read: Here's how Sidharth Malhotra struggled at TV auditions before film debut

Taapsee had earlier revealed in her transformation video that they did not have the budget to touch up her body on screen to show sharper muscles and she had to make it real by working on herself. She said, “I didn’t have the liberty being a female actor to sit at home while I build my muscle and get my body ready for the film, I had to do other films simultaneously. I was shooting for multiple other films while I was training for Rashmi Rocket.”

She also revealed telling her trainer that she “won’t use any steroids and would build her body very naturally in a real, believable way.”