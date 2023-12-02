Rashmika Mandanna reacts to Alia Bhatt calling her performance in Animal ‘special and joining crushmika club'

Actor Alia Bhatt took to social media on Saturday to pen a long note praising her husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and the rest of the cast and crew of Animal for their performances in the film. The actor also stated that she was now joining the ‘crushmika club’ post seeing Rashmika Mandanna’s performance in the action film. Rashmika seemed flattered by the praise and has nothing but love for Alia. (Also Read: Alia Bhatt reviews Ranbir Kapoor's Animal, praises him as a father)

Alia’s note

Alia Bhatt says she has joined the 'crushmika club'(Instagram)

Alia shared pictures of Ranbir via an Instagram post – one of him interacting with fans and another of him reading a story to their daughter, Raha. She took to Instagram Stories to praise Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s direction, writing that the film provides ‘goosebumps and iconic imagery for days.’

She wrote something special for Rashmika too, saying, “Rashmika Mandanna you are so so so beautiful and honest in the film! As I told you in person.. I loved you in that scene - so special and inspiring. Fully joining the ‘crushmika’ club :)”

Screenshot of the note Alia Bhatt shared on her Instagram stories (Instagram)

Rashmika’s reaction

Rashmika seemed over the moon when she shared Alia’s note on Instagram Stories and replied, “Alia Bhatt. Big big hugs ya. Love youuuuu!” She also thanked fans, sharing a picture of her doing the Korean heart, writing, “Thank you all so so much for the love you are showing towards our film Animal..I hope we made you all super proud and happy..#Animalpark (if you know you know) if you don’t then please do go watch it in the theatres near you and enjoyyyyy!”

About Animal

Animal, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, released in theatres this Friday. The film sees Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol in the lead roles. Ranbir plays Ravijay Singh, a man obsessed with wanting validation from his busy and rich father, Balbir Singh. His life spirals after an assassination attempt on his father leaves him looking for revenge from the perpetrators. The film did well at the box office on its opening day and is expected to do good business over the weekend.

