Raveena Tandon called Farah Khan before Tip Tip Barsa Pani remix, warned her not to mess it up

Raveena Tandon’s iconic song Tip Tip Barsa Pani was recreated in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, with Katrina Kaif stepping into her shoes. Farah Khan, who choreographed the remix, revealed that she got calls from Raveena not to mess it up.

During an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday, Farah said that most of the pressure on her was from Raveena. “Yeh mereko phone kar kar ke bolti thi, ‘Tu maa ki a***h mat karna iss gaane ki’ (She would keep calling and telling me not to mess it up),” she said.

Farah revealed that when the Tip Tip Barsa Pani remix came out, Raveena was the first one to call her and say, “Faru, you have done a superb job and Katrina is looking superb.”

Host Kapil Sharma asked Raveena if the praise was genuine and she jokingly said no. She added, on a serious note, “Lekin mujhe itna bharosa tha ki agar koi aur karta na gaana, I think waakeyi mein uska dahi batata ho gaya hota. But Farah ke haath mein tha toh I knew that woh respect aur grace toh zaroor rahega (I was sure that if someone else was doing the song, they would surely mess it up, but I was confident that Farah would keep the respect and grace intact).”

Tip Tip Barsa Pani from the 1994 film Mohra is one of Raveena’s most memorable songs. Akshay Kumar, who appeared alongside her, also featured in the new version of the track in Sooryavanshi.

On being asked about her fee as a choreographer, Farah said that in the last decade, she has only done songs for her friends and not charged them anything. She also promised to choreograph a song for Kapil for free.

