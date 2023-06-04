Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha distributes sweet packets with paparazzi after graduation. Watch

Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Tandon recently graduated from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. In an earlier interaction, Rasha had promised to bring sweets for the paparazzi and true to her word, she was seen distributing sweets to them at the airport on Sunday. (Also read: Fans call Raveena Tandon, Rasha ‘twins’ on see) Rasha Tandon brought sweet packets for the paparazzi at the airport.

Rasha fulfilled her promise

A video posted by a paparazzi account on Instagram showed how Rasha was distributing sweets to the photographers who had congratulated her on her high-school graduation. The post had a caption that read, "Fulfilling her promises!! How sweet!! (red heart emoticons) Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha gets mithai for media peeps as she promised to get the last time!!"

Her favourite sweet

The video started with the paparazzo asking whether she brought any sweets after her graduation on May 31. As Rasha made her way to the airport, she said, "Next time, I promise!" Cut to the present day, when she was seen bringing sweet packets for the paparazzo who were present at the airport. She was seen in a white top and pink pants. She was seen distributing kaju katli to the paparazzi and said that it is her favourite sweet.

Raveena's post for Rasha

Raveena had earlier posted some pictures on her Instagram to share that her daughter had completed high school. She wrote on Instagram, “And then they are all ready to fly outa the nest (heart emoticon) #pregraduationdinner #parentteacherdinner.” The pictures include a few selfies of Raveena and Rasha and some group pictures from the gathering. While Raveena wore a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse for dinner, Rasha decked up in a yellow salwar suit.

Earlier this year in April, when Raveena was conferred with the Padma Shri for her contribution to cinema, daughter Rasha had penned a heartfelt note for her and said that she deserves all the success. “You deserve all the success, love and respect you’re receiving. I couldn’t be a prouder daughter, watching you and your work getting honoured in front of the most respected people of our community. This is a victory for you mama. Your humility, grace and kindness inspires Ranbir and I to work harder and to be our best selves. The sky is your limit, can’t wait to see what you do next,” she said.

