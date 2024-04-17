Raveena Tandon says she did 15 films to earn as much as what her male co-stars made with just one movie

Raveena Tandon has been acting in Bollywood for over three decades now. The actor has now said in an interview with Jist News that female actors, like herself, had to work on 15-20 films to earn as much as their male co-stars did on just one film. (Also Read: Raveena Tandon shares pics as she and her daughter Rasha Thandani visit temples, twin in green outfits. See post) Raveena Tandon says female actors had to work much more to earn as much as male actors in the '90s

What Raveena said

“In those days, the money was very, very less, especially the pay disparity between actors and actresses. The male stars got a lot; much, much more. What they would make in one film, I would make in, say 15 films. For women actors… me, personally… actually, I can't speak for everybody, I can't generalise this. I had to do 15-20 films to make as much money as my male counterparts,” Raveena said.

She said her male co-stars like Salman Khan and Aamir Khan did far more selective work because of the same reason. “For everybody overall as well, the money was much lesser than the situation today. There are a lot more corporates coming in. It's become a much more professional way of doing things, which is great actually,” added Raveena.

What's next for Raveena

Raveena Tandon was last seen as a lawyer in Patna Shuklla, which also stars late actor Satish Kaushik and Manav Vij. Patna Shuklla dives into the education scam of roll numbers that affects the lives of thousands of earnest students in India.

Speaking about the film, Raveena, who essays the role of Tanvi Shukla said in a statement, "Patna Shuklla aka Tanvi Shuklla's journey is relatable with Indians, it is a story of women leading at the front and managing her household and work life, which certainly is every women in our country. I've poured a part of myself into my character."

Patna Shuklla is produced by Arbaaz Khan. Directed by Vivek Budakoti, it's streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Raveena will be next seen in Ghudchadi and Welcome Back.

