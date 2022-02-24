Raveena Tandon gets condolence note from PM Narendra Modi on father's death: 'He enriched Indian cinema with creativity'

On her father's tehravi (ceremony that marks the final day of mourning) on Thursday, actor Raveena Tandon took to Twitter to share a note she received from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who offered his condolences to her and her family. Raveena's father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, died on February 11. He died due to respiratory failure, less than a week before his 87th birthday. Sharing the note on Twitter, Raveena thanked PM Modi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Raveena Tandon performs father Ravi Tandon’s last rites, calls him her ‘pillar of strength’

Raveena wrote, "Thank you for your kind words Sir @narendramodi ji Truly said .. he leaves a legacy of versatile work." The actor shared the note again in another post with some old pictures of her father. "Today being Papa’s tehravi” the 13 day, they say, this is the day when the soul finally leaves all attachments and rests in his heavenly abode. I thank all of you for the outpouring of love for him and support for us. A gentleman director. He was and is, truly loved," she wrote alongside.

In the note on Prime Minister's official letter head, PM Modi offered his condolences to Raveena. Writing in Hindi, he said, "Ravi Tandon enriched Indian cinema with his creativity and skill. He understood the nuances of filmmaking well. As a director, he gave several memorable films to the cine world. His death is an irreparable loss for the art world."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PM Modi went on to add that Ravi's influence was visible in Raveena's career. "Your personality and success in films reflects his guidance and values he imparted to you," the note read.

Ravi directed films such as Nazrana, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; Khel Khel Mein, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Majboor; and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role.

In an old interview with Rediff, Raveena had expressed regret about not being able to work with Ravi. “He made amazing films like Zindagi, which is like today’s Baghban. He also did Khuddar, Khel Khel Mein, and he was the first to bring in disco songs. But unfortunately, he retired when I was joining, so I didn’t get a chance to work with him,” she had said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON