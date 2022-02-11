Raveena Tandon performs father Ravi Tandon’s last rites, calls him her ‘pillar of strength’

Actor Raveena Tandon lost her father, filmmaker Ravi Tandon, on Friday morning. He died less than a week before his 87th birthday. She performed his last rites.

Raveena also shared a message for fans and well-wishers, expressing gratitude for the condolence messages and outpouring of support. “My beloved father returned to his heavenly abode this morning. He was a pillar of strength for my family and me. As we go through this tough time, we are grateful for your condolences, warmth and support. Om Shanti,” she wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Raveena dedicated an emotional post to her father. Sharing a number of pictures with him, she wrote, “You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa.”

Ravi directed films such as Nazrana, starring Rajesh Khanna, Sridevi and Smita Patil; Khel Khel Mein, featuring Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor; Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Majboor; and Anhonee with Sanjeev Kumar in the lead role. He died due to respiratory failure. “He was suffering from lung fibrosis from past few years. Today he passed away due to respiratory failure at 3.30 am,” a family member told PTI.

Several actors, including Madhuri Dixit, Shilpa Shetty, Ajay Devgn, Vivek Oberoi, Juhi Chawla and Sonu Sood, offered condolences to Raveena and her family.

In an old interview with Rediff, Raveena expressed regret about not being able to work with Ravi. “He made amazing films like Zindagi, which is like today’s Baghban. He also did Khuddar, Khel Khel Mein, and he was the first to bring in disco songs. But unfortunately, he retired when I was joining, so I didn’t get a chance to work with him,” she had said.

