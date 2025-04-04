Raveena Tandon reveals Karan Johar's shocking question before using her name in Kar Gayi Chull song: ‘Vo mujhe marega’

Rapper Badshah's Kar Gayi Chull is a mandatory party anthem in any Bollywood party. The song was used in Karan Johar-produced Kapoor & Sons to introduce Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra in the film. The music and choreography are an overall banger but the hook step to 'Matak matak jese Raveena Tandon' takes the cake. Actor Raveena Tandon recently appeared on the sets of Indian Idol 15 and recalled a rather shocking incident related to the song. Raveena Tandon says Karan Johar called her to take permission for using her name in Kar Gayi Chull song.

Indian Idol season 15 set to have a grand finale this weekend. Among other Bollywood celebrities, Raveena will be gracing the occasion with a special appearance. In a promo clip, posted by Sony TV on Instagram, the actress can be seen talking to judges Shreya Ghoshal, Vishal Dadlani and Badshah and recalling an interesting anecdote about the song. Raveena said that she didn't know about the song being used in the film, and also mentioned about receiving a strange call from Karan.

What happened when Karan called Raveena

"Honestly, mujhe nahi pata tha aise aane waala hain. Mujhe Karan ne call kiya, and hum toh inke (Badshah) bohot bade fan the hi. I used to listen to all his raps, it was so cool. So Karan said he wanted my permission to use my name in the song. Maine kaha, ‘How sweet! Of course use it’. He said, ‘Pehle Anil Thadani (Raveena’s husband) ka kya hoga. Wo mujhe marega toh nahi? Tu Pehle Anil se pooch le if it’s okay to use your name’ (Honestly, I didn’t know it was going to happen like this. I remember Karan called, and we were already huge fans of him (Badshah). I used to listen to all his raps; they were so cool. So, Karan said he wanted my permission to use my name in the song. I said, ‘How sweet! Of course, use it.’ But then he said, ‘What about Anil Thadani? He’s not going to kill me, right? First, ask Anil if it’s okay to use your name)."

The actress mentioned that it didn't matter what her husband thought as she could never say to no to a Badshah song.

Indian Idol 15 finale details

In another clip from the upcoming show, Raveena can be seen grooving to her hit number Kabhi Tu Chhalia Lagta Hai, from the 1991 film Patthar Ke Phool, which starred Salman Khan. The Indian Idol 15 finale will be aired on April 5 and April 6 on Sony TV.