Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’

Raveena Tandon feels that her hairstyle in Andaz Apna Apna was ‘ghastly’. In a new interview, she talked about how the perm made her hair look like a wig and how she looks back at the film in horror.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna also starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. The comedy was not a box office success at the time of its release but has gained a cult following since.

Speaking to MissMalini, Raveena talked about a trend from the 90s that should not make a comeback. “Permed hair should just definitely remain in the 90s. I regret… Now when I look at myself and I see this hair, I am like, ‘Thank God,’ because, at that time, we had all that overtly curly hair. If you see Andaz Apna Apna, it looks like a wig. That’s actually not a wig, it’s my own hair which is permed. I am like, ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’” she said.

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two good-for-nothing men Amar (Aamir) and Prem (Salman) who wish to change their fortunes by wooing a rich heiress Raveena (Raveena). Confusion ensues when her father Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal) is kidnapped by his evil twin, and it is revealed that Raveena’s secretary Karishma (Karisma) is the real Raveena.

Raveena will be seen next as a politician in KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from that, she also has a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte, in the pipeline. The show also features Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about shooting for the show in Dalhousie amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Raveena had told Hindustan Times in December last year, “I think it’s great. I was working until now from home, I shot a couple of ads. We have to learn the new normal, and can’t really help it. This has become the way of life — crew in PPE suits, it’s changed.”