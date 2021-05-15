Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’
bollywood

Raveena Tandon reveals one regret about Andaz Apna Apna: ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’

Raveena Tandon said that she looks back in horror at a particular detail of her character in Andaz Apna Apna.
By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Raveena Tandon in Andaz Apna Apna.

Raveena Tandon feels that her hairstyle in Andaz Apna Apna was ‘ghastly’. In a new interview, she talked about how the perm made her hair look like a wig and how she looks back at the film in horror.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna also starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. The comedy was not a box office success at the time of its release but has gained a cult following since.

Speaking to MissMalini, Raveena talked about a trend from the 90s that should not make a comeback. “Permed hair should just definitely remain in the 90s. I regret… Now when I look at myself and I see this hair, I am like, ‘Thank God,’ because, at that time, we had all that overtly curly hair. If you see Andaz Apna Apna, it looks like a wig. That’s actually not a wig, it’s my own hair which is permed. I am like, ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’” she said.

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two good-for-nothing men Amar (Aamir) and Prem (Salman) who wish to change their fortunes by wooing a rich heiress Raveena (Raveena). Confusion ensues when her father Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal) is kidnapped by his evil twin, and it is revealed that Raveena’s secretary Karishma (Karisma) is the real Raveena.

Also read | Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

Raveena will be seen next as a politician in KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from that, she also has a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte, in the pipeline. The show also features Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about shooting for the show in Dalhousie amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Raveena had told Hindustan Times in December last year, “I think it’s great. I was working until now from home, I shot a couple of ads. We have to learn the new normal, and can’t really help it. This has become the way of life — crew in PPE suits, it’s changed.”

Raveena Tandon feels that her hairstyle in Andaz Apna Apna was ‘ghastly’. In a new interview, she talked about how the perm made her hair look like a wig and how she looks back at the film in horror.

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, Andaz Apna Apna also starred Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor. The comedy was not a box office success at the time of its release but has gained a cult following since.

Speaking to MissMalini, Raveena talked about a trend from the 90s that should not make a comeback. “Permed hair should just definitely remain in the 90s. I regret… Now when I look at myself and I see this hair, I am like, ‘Thank God,’ because, at that time, we had all that overtly curly hair. If you see Andaz Apna Apna, it looks like a wig. That’s actually not a wig, it’s my own hair which is permed. I am like, ‘How could I ever have done that ghastly thing?’” she said.

Andaz Apna Apna revolves around two good-for-nothing men Amar (Aamir) and Prem (Salman) who wish to change their fortunes by wooing a rich heiress Raveena (Raveena). Confusion ensues when her father Ram Gopal Bajaj (Paresh Rawal) is kidnapped by his evil twin, and it is revealed that Raveena’s secretary Karishma (Karisma) is the real Raveena.

Also read | Aaliyah Kashyap says parents know about her ‘experiments’ as a teenager: ‘Not going to lie and say I didn’t drink’

Raveena will be seen next as a politician in KGF: Chapter 2, which also stars Yash and Sanjay Dutt. Apart from that, she also has a web series titled Legacy, directed by Vijay Gutte, in the pipeline. The show also features Akshaye Khanna.

Talking about shooting for the show in Dalhousie amid the Covid-19 pandemic, Raveena had told Hindustan Times in December last year, “I think it’s great. I was working until now from home, I shot a couple of ads. We have to learn the new normal, and can’t really help it. This has become the way of life — crew in PPE suits, it’s changed.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon andaz apna apna

Related Stories

bollywood

Raveena Tandon reacts to being called a 'nani' at age 46, says there's 'just an 11-year gap' between her and daughter

UPDATED ON MAY 15, 2021 10:21 AM IST
bollywood

Raveena Tandon says British owe India an ‘apology for loot and thieving’, fan jokes she also stole ‘millions of hearts’

PUBLISHED ON MAY 05, 2021 08:28 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Friends Reunion-inspired advisory post by Mumbai Police impresses netizens

Teacher wears special dress decorated by second graders, netizens love it

Grown-ups play basketball with kid, he scores and they celebrate. Watch

Abandoned dog’s reaction on his first night at home is beyond precious. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Covid Vaccine
Happy Eid ul Fitr 2021
Eid ul Fitr 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP