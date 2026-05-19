Raveena Tandon blames yellow journalism for damaging careers: ‘If you’re not in editor's good books…’

Raveena Tandon was one of the top stars of the 90s, with filmmakers lining up with scripts for her to headline. However, even at the peak of her career, she had to contend with the unfair practices of yellow journalism. In a recent interaction, Raveena spoke about this, sharing how actors often remained at the mercy of editors when it came to public perception — something she had little control over despite her stardom.

'Yellow journalism had no control'

Raveena Tandon spoke about yellow journalism in the 90s.(PTI)

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Speaking to Malini Agarwal on Episode 2 of Not Done Yet, Raveena Tandon shared how social media gives actors the freedom to connect with the audience directly and share their side of the story. She said, "I think yellow journalism had no control that time. And one could not probably even clear the air sooner, faster, like you can now do on Instagram or put out a post and you have a direct interaction with your audience, which was not earlier"

Raveena claimed that things worked out for actors who were in editors’ “good books,” and if someone was a private person, they “weren’t allowed to live then.” She shared how headlines would stay in people’s minds at the time, and even if an actor issued an apology, it wouldn’t make a difference. "So that was, you just had to wait till the next headline and a very tiny apology which really made no sense. So the headline just, the damage was done by that. It sat on in people’s minds, and the damage was done, and there was no reversing it,” she said.

Raveena on being body shamed

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{{^usCountry}} This isn’t the first time the Shool actor has spoken about it. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Raveena had expressed her disdain over such practices. She had shared how she would want to go back and “sue the pants off” the people who wrote false stories about her. She also revealed how she was “body-shamed” and “personally attacked” in the press in the 90s, admitting that she was “completely at the mercy of editors” during those years. Raveena Tandon’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This isn’t the first time the Shool actor has spoken about it. In an earlier interview with Filmfare, Raveena had expressed her disdain over such practices. She had shared how she would want to go back and “sue the pants off” the people who wrote false stories about her. She also revealed how she was “body-shamed” and “personally attacked” in the press in the 90s, admitting that she was “completely at the mercy of editors” during those years. Raveena Tandon’s upcoming projects {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. She is also part of Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar. The film features a large ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta and several others. She also has Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Raveena was last seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. She is also part of Welcome To The Jungle, led by Akshay Kumar. The film features a large ensemble cast including Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Lara Dutta and several others. She also has Suriya-starrer Vishwanath & Sons in the pipeline. {{/usCountry}}

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