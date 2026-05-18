Raveena Tandon recalls chilling details from ‘crazy’ 2024 mob incident: ‘I caught intruder by his shirt, threw him out'

Raveena stated that the allegations made against her and her driver were false and added that CCTV footage from the building later helped establish the truth. She further claimed that the police informed her it appeared to be an “extortion plan”. Recalling the frightening incident, she said, “I'd have definitely stood up and fought, but the point here being is they were trying to scare us and settle it for money. They were blaming him for no reason, when nothing had happened. I thought if the women in the burqas are someone's guest, I'd go and say sorry on behalf of the driver.”

In 2024, actor Raveena Tandon made headlines after a family accused her and her driver of allegedly physically assaulting a woman. Soon after the incident, a mob of around 30 men reportedly gathered outside her residence. In a recent interview with ETimes, Raveena opened up about the terrifying ordeal and revealed how she physically threw an intruder out of her house during the chaos.

However, according to Raveena, the situation escalated the moment she stepped outside her house. She explained that her driver had merely lowered a woman’s phone because she was trying to record inside the property. After that, the woman allegedly became aggressive and threatened to file a “rape complaint” against him.

Concerned about the serious consequences such accusations could have for her driver, Raveena decided to intervene personally. She said she stepped out to speak to the woman but was shocked to see a mob of nearly 30 men waiting outside the gate.

According to the actor, her driver managed to pull her back inside the gate, but he himself was left stranded outside and was allegedly assaulted by the crowd. “So, they decided to beat him up. I opened the gate, and dragged him inside. They beat up another watchman. They'd beat up whenever a man would block their way. It was three women — me and two domestic helps — blocking 30 men. It was crazy! A man even got into my house, and I've actually caught him by his shirt and thrown him out,” she revealed.