Raveena Tandon shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra

Actor Raveena Tandon found a great throwback treat for her social media followers on Friday. She took to Instagram to share a photo of herself and fashion designer Manish Malhotra, clicked during a photoshoot in the 90s.

In the photo, Raveena looks stunning in her red and yellow dress and big, frizzy hair. She is striking the 'peace' sign while putting her elbows on Manish's shoulders. The fashion designer looks chubbier than his current self and is seen smiling for the camera.

Sharing the picture, Raveena wrote, "So many years of a beautiful friendship #throwback1990s @manishmalhotra05 love you just." Commenting on it, Manish wrote, "Oh my God Raveena this photo shoot and look at me." Raveena cheered him up, saying, "My panju brother ! Acha khaata peeta ghar da munda (You look like you belong from a well-to-do family)."

Raveena's fans also showered her with compliments. "Omg so cute," wrote one. "You are looking so pretty," wrote another.

Raveena will soon be seen in Telugu movie KGF 2. Speaking about how she worked on honing her language skills for the movie, she told Hindustan Times in an interview, “It’s not that I was very fluent, we had help, and it used to work out fine. Then we had to mug up scenes and practice, it was almost like giving an exam! You need to be stressed, remember lines and express at the same time. I find a couple of languages easy, like Tamil and Telugu. Kannada also I was getting the hang of it while I was there, Malayalam is close to Sanskrit, it was tough.”

KGF 2, which stars Yash in the lead, is still not her first Telugu movie. "My debut in the language was Upendra (1999), a cult film opposite Upendra. KGF 2 will be my second one. I had signed one earlier, I think opposite Ravichandran, which unfortunately didn’t take off,” she said.