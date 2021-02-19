Kareena Kapoor shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Actor Kareena Kapoor is all set to give birth any day now. While her fans eagerly await her second baby's arrival, Kareena has shared a beautiful thought with her followers on Instagram.
On Friday, Kareena took to Instagram to share a message by the Instagram account of adman @freddy_birdy. In it, he spoke how there are many people in the world who 'get you' even if they don't know you. He used the example of Kareena and her fans to illustrate his point.
"The most important thing to building a relationship, whether at home, at work or in life, is somebody 'getting' you. Now this is a two way street. We want every-body to 'get' us, to understand us, but very few do. Sometimes those closest to us might not get us, but a complete stranger might. We need people to 'get' our jokes, to 'know' why at times we need to keep quiet. Which is why we instantly love people we don't know, like actors and ac-tresses, because we 'get' them. We may not know Kareena Kapoor, but we 'get' her. May very, very few people 'have' you, but may many, many more 'get' you," he wrote.
Resharing his post on her Instagram Stories, Kareena wrote, "I get you @freddy_birdy.
Kareena has been keeping busy over the last couple of days, collecting gifts for her two babies. While she has been receiving hampers and chocolates from her friends, she even shared a picture of son Taimur's bed covering, sent over by a friend.
Kareena was due to deliver her baby on February 15 but seems like the baby is taking its sweet time. On Thursday, husband Saif Ali Khan and Taimur were seen going out for a car ride and Saif was later spotted carrying a few new toys in his hand.
Also read: Step inside Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and dad Boney's home which is an eclectic dream. See pics
On Wednesday, Kareena's sister Karisma, mother Babita and step-son Ibrahim Ali Khan paid her a visit. Kareena has not been spotted outside her home since Sunday night when she attended the birthday dinner of her father Randhir Kapoor.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pankaj Tripathi takes his childhood dream of playing a musical instrument to the next level
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Emraan Hashmi jokes he is no longer a 'serial kisser': 'Not in Covid times'
- Actor Emraan Hashmi, in a new interview, commented on his image as a 'serial kisser', and said that he had 'retired', especially because of Covid-19.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid gushes over Mira's new video: ‘Looking way too young to be a mommy of 2'
- Shahid Kapoor dropped a sweet comment on Mira Rajput's Instagram post, saying that she looked 'way too young' to be a mother of two children. The two are parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Raveena shares throwback pic with 'khate peete ghar ka munda' Manish Malhotra
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bigg Boss 14 promo: Rakhi, Aly, Rahul, Nikki take aim at Rubina
- Friday's episode of Bigg Boss 14 will see Rajkummar Rao interact with all the remaining contestants - Rubina Dilaik, Rahul Vaidya, Rakhi Sawant, Aly Goni and Nikki Tamboli.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka explains her 'crazy tendril' at Miss World pageant: 'I burnt myself'
- Priyanka Chopra said that she burnt her forehead with a curling iron minutes before the Miss World 2000 pageant and had to cover up her injury with a 'crazy tendril' of hair.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena shares beautiful message on how fans 'get her', ahead of baby's birth
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom, Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha's movie get release dates
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh, Ajay Devgn, Anil Kapoor wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti
- A host of Bollywood stars including Amitabh Bachchan, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, among others tweeted to wish fans on Shivaji Jayanti.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dia Mirza makes first public appearance after marrying Vaibhav Rekhi. Watch
- Dia Mirza was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. This was her first public appearance after her low-key wedding with Vaibhav Rekhi on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'We got Shahrukh!': Preity teases Aryan at auction after scoring SRK's namesake
- Preity Zinta was caught teasing Aryan Khan after scoring his father Shah Rukh Khan's namesake at Thursday's IPL auction. Watch a clip here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra's Unfinished gets featured in New York Times' bestseller list
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shilpa Shetty is yearning for the beach, drops a stunning throwback pic
- Shilpa Shetty shared a stunning throwback picture of herself and said how she was longing to hit the beach. See here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena, son Taimur step out in Bandra as fans await her second baby's arrival
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Preity Zinta, Aryan Khan caught video calling Shah Rukh at IPL 2021 Auction
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox