Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, Vijay express shock after 8 die in Delhi's Red Fort blast: 'Horrible news'

Actors Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood, and Vijay expressed their condolences after at least eight people were killed and many were injured in the high-intensity explosion outside the Red Fort in Delhi on Monday evening. Taking to their social media platforms, the celebrities, including Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, reacted to the tragic news. Raveena Tandon and Vijay reacetd to the Red Fort blast.

Raveena Tandon, Sonu Sood pay tribute to those affected by Delhi blast

Taking to X, Raveena wrote, "Condolences to all those bereaved families who lost their loved ones in the Delhi blast. Horrible news." Sonu Sood tweeted, "My heart reaches out to everyone impacted by today’s tragic blast near the Red Fort in Delhi. (Broken heart emoji) Let’s support the victims, look out for each other, and commit to peace."

Vijay, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni also express their condolences

The official account of TVK Vijay wrote on X, "Deeply shocked and saddened by the news of car explosion near Red Fort Metro, Delhi that has claimed precious lives. My heartfelt condolences to the families who lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery to all those injured."

Riddhima wrote a note on her Instagram Stories. "My prayers for those who have lost their lives and their families and for those who are injured. Saddened at the Red Fort Blast, may they find the culprits and punish them severely. Prayers and more prayers (folded hands emojis)."

Riddhima reacted to the tragic news with an Instagram note.

What we know about the Delhi blast

The Delhi Police have registered a case in connection with the blast under various Sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Explosives Act, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. As per news agency ANI, the Delhi Police sources have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking area.

According to it, the footage indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

Earlier, speaking with ANI, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi at 7 pm on Monday, and the explosion injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles.

Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha said earlier that a slow-moving vehicle stopped at a red light in the area near Red Fort Metro Station in the national capital, and an explosion occurred in that vehicle, which damaged nearby vehicles.