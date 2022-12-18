Raveena Tandon watches FIFA match with son Ranbir, Farah Khan comments 'Mothers of the year'

Raveena Tandon got to spend some quality 'son time' with her younger child Ranbir Thadani. The actor took her son to the playoff for third place at the ongoing Fédération internationale de Football Association (FIFA) World Cup in Qatar. They watched Croatia defeat Morocco in the play-off on Saturday to finish third in the tournament. Several Indian celebrities, from Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone to Kartik Aaryan, are expected to attend the final on Sunday as well. (Also read: Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sharing a selfie of the two of them, mixed in with some videos and photographs, Raveena wrote, "#fifa2022. It’s Son Time ! #croatiavsmorocco #achrafhakimi #worldcup #qatar" The actor is wearing a black top with a denim jacket and had her hair up in a ponytail. Ranbir was wearing a red T-shirt. Raveena enjoyed her time with Ranbir as she was seen grooving and singing along to the music in the stadium, while Ranbir looked on. She also put up videos of the action on the field as Morocco took on Croatia. At one point, Ranbir can be heard giving his mother tips on how to take the video of the field. Raveena's husband, film distributor Anil Thadani and older daughter Rasha were not present for the match.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Fans liked the mother-son bonding time and commented on their pictures. Raveena's friend, filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, wrote, "Mothers of the year (haha emoji)." She is also in Qatar with her son. Raveena replied to Farah, "@farahkhankunder hahaha ya that’ll be our caption." One Instagram user shared, "Lol typical teenager! You look great Raveena!" Another stated, "Watching the most useless game of FIFA (haha emoji)."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Many Indian stars have already headed to Qatar during the tournament to watch the football action. Earlier this week, Ananya Panday attended the tournament with her father, actor Chunky Panday, while Sanjay Kapoor also took his children, actor Shanaya Kapoor and Jahaan Kapoor.

Raveena, who had been on a break from acting since 2017, was last seen in the blockbuster Kannada film KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash. She played prime minister Ramika Sen in the period action film. She will also be seen in the romantic comedy Ghudchadi next year. The film, directed by Binoy Gandhi, also stars Sanjay Dutt, Parth Samthaan, and Khushalii Kumar.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news.