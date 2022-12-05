Raveena Tandon poses with Karan Johar, Kajol, Rekha at Manish Malhotra’s birthday party. See pics

Actor Raveena Tandon wished fashion designer Manish Malhotra on his birthday via an Instagram post. Manish turns 56 on Monday. Raveena shared a heartfelt message for him, calling the fashion designer ‘my best friend’ and ‘holder of all secrets for life’. She also shared pictures with other celebrity friends including filmmaker Karan Johar, actors Kajol and Rekha. Many fans reacted to her post for Manish's birthday. (Also read: Raveena Tandon takes a leaf out of Juhi Chawla's birthday post for her, wishes her with similar pics. See here)

Raveena shared a series of photographs on her Instagram post, mostly selfies featuring her, Manish, Karan Johar, Kajol and Rekha. She also shared a happy group picture featuring Rekha, Manish, Karan, screenwriter Niranjan Iyengar and magazine editor Jitesh Pillai on a sofa in indoor setting. Raveena posted a solo selfie picture of hers with Manish in which she wore a grey long-sleeved top with blue jeans while Manish wore black shirt and black pants with matching shoes.

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Raveena wrote, “Happy birthday! To my best friend, my rock, my holder of all secrets for life! Love you loads my ever young my evergreen @manishmalhotra05.. to the kindest, most generous, beautiful human being, in and out! I love you!!” Manish responded to Raveena's post with a series of heart emojis.

Reacting to the pictures, one of Raveena's fans wrote, “Happy birthday to Manish. But I am glad to see Diva Rekha too (smiling face with red heart eyes emojis).” Another fan commented, “Beautiful (red heart emoji).” Other fan wrote, “Lovely pictures.” “Ajay Devgn must be the photographer (laughing emoji),” one person wrote. “Life ho toh Manish Malhotra jaisi (One's life should be like Manish Malhotra)," another person commented.

Manish Malhotra is a fashion designer by profession. He designs stylish outfits for the actors of film industry. He has styled and designed outfits for more than thousands of movies and won many awards. He has launched four verticals, Manish Malhotra Beauty, Manish Malhotra Jewellery, a film production company, and home decor. He was conferred with Priyadarshini Memorial Award for his contribution to the fashion industry.

