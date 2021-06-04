Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her birthday, calls her 'budhape ka sahara'. See pics
Raveena Tandon wishes her daughter on her birthday.
Raveena Tandon wishes her daughter on her birthday.
bollywood

Raveena Tandon wishes daughter Chaya on her birthday, calls her 'budhape ka sahara'. See pics

  • Calling her the 'best thing' that happened to her, Raveena Tandon shared a bunch of throwback pics from daughter Chaya's childhood and wished her a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 12:02 PM IST

Actor Raveena Tandon has shared throwback pictures with her daughter Chaya and wished her on her birthday. She also wrote a long and emotional note alongside the pictures on her Instagram page. Chaya is Raveena's adopted daughter.

Raveena shared a bunch of throwback pics from Chaya's childhood. The actor also posted a few images from Chaya's Catholic wedding that took place in 2016. Some of these also feature Raveena.

She captioned the post, "Happy happy birthday my baby, my best friend,my sounding board, my super achiever ,my budhape ka sahara (support for my old age), My kind , caring loving baby girl, @chaya.m.m , you are the best thing that happened to me … have a great day and even greater years ahead . I love you ! Blessings from all your 3 moms , Veena aunty,Dolla bhabi, and me you are special and you know that. Chayas stunning wedding gown by - @ashley_rebello."

Raveena's fans showered her post with heart emojis and wishes for her daughter. One fan also took out the time to explain when a user asked about Chaya. "They r her daughters raveena mam adopted 2 girl child (two girls) when she was only 25 ...now raveena mam is grandma ..she is pure soul hats off ravishing raveena," the fan wrote.

Chaya thanked Raveena and shared a screenshot of the actor's post on her Instagram Stories. "Thank you. Love you with all my (heart emoji)," she captioned the image.

Chaya thanks Raveena for the birthday wishes.
Chaya thanks Raveena for the birthday wishes.

Raveena adopted Chaya when she was just an eight-year-old child. She also adopted Pooja at the age of eleven. The actor adopted both her daughters in 1995 and was among the few single mothers in the era.

She later married film producer Anil Thadani in 2004. They also have two children together - daughter Rasha and son Ranbir. Raveena is now a grandmom as both Chaya and Pooja have kids.

Also read: Salman’s Bajrangi Bhaijaan co-star Harshaali is now ‘officially a teenager’

Raveena will soon make her digital debut with Netflix series titled Aranyak, in which she will play a police officer. The show also stars Parambrata Chattopadhyay.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
raveena tandon netflix

Related Stories

Kumar Sanu said that 'it is extremely difficult to sing like' Kishore Kumar.
Kumar Sanu said that 'it is extremely difficult to sing like' Kishore Kumar.
music

Kumar Sanu says he was never told to praise Indian Idol contestants blindly

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • Kumar Sanu has said that Amit Kumar didn't like the tribute on Indian Idol as the contestants were singing his father Kishore Kumar's songs.
READ FULL STORY
KRK is involved in a legal battle against Salman Khan.
KRK is involved in a legal battle against Salman Khan.
bollywood

KRK reveals names of Bollywood stars whom he calls 'brother', from SRK to Sanjay

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 04, 2021 10:42 AM IST
  • Kamaal R Khan, better known as KRK, has revealed a list of illustrious film industry figures that he calls 'bhai (brother)', amid his legal battle with Salman Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.