‘Wait with faith’: ‘Lakshman’ Ravi Dubey's plea for those impatient about Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash's Ramayana

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is one of the most anticipated Indian films of all time. The film has been talked about for a whole lot of reasons, ranging from its casting to scale and the VFX. Now, Ravi Dubey, who plays Lakshman in the two-part film, has addressed public expectations for the film in a message to the audience. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman alongside Ranbir Kapoor's Lord Rama in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana.

Ravi Dubey on Ramayana Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. It marks the first time Ravi has been part of the main cast of a major film. The actor plays Lakshman. Recently, in an interview with ANI, the actor addressed the film and how it is being made. “Bharat aur Ramyana ek dusre se alag nahi hain (India and Ramayana are not different from each other). They are one. As far as preparation is concerned, we will discuss that later. Yeh hamara ithihaas hai dharohar hai (This is our history, our heritage), and the more we can work on it, the more we will try to do justice to it within our abilities. It has been an amazing experience,” he said.

The first look at Ramayana, a teaser, was unveiled earlier this year, introducing Ranbir as Lord Rama, along with visuals of the asuras he fights, glimpses of Ravana, and several battles. The video was praised for its scale, with many hailing Ranbir's transformation. However, there was criticism of the visual effects as well. Since then, many have been awaiting another asset in the hope that the VFX would have been smoothed out.

Talking about what the audience can expect from the film, Ravi Dubey said, “We are making the film with faith. You wait with faith.”

All about Ramayana Ramayana is directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra. It is planned as a two-part series and is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Inspired by the ancient epic Ramayana, the film follows Lord Rama as he wages war on Lanka's asura king, Ravana, after the abduction of his wife, Sita. The epic holds great religious significance for Hindus. Apart from Ranbir, Pallavi, Yash, and Ravi, the film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman

The music for the film is composed by Hans Zimmer and A. R. Rahman. The first part of Ramayana is set to release in theatres during Diwali 2026, while the second part is expected to release in Diwali 2027.