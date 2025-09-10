‘Real fight’ is between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev: Sunjay Kapur's mother's lawyer says in HC

The dispute over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000-crore estate took a fresh turn after Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi High Court alleging that their stepmother Priya Sachdev Kapur tried to forge their father's will. Karisma Kapoor was married to Sunjay Kapur from 2003 to 2016, His legally wedded wife at the time of his death was Priya Sachdev Kapur.

Amid this, senior advocate Vaibhav Gaggar, on behalf of late Sunjay Kapur's mother Rani Kapur, made new allegations on both Karisma and Priya, adding that the “real fight” is between the two on the presence of a will. (Also read: Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev's lawyer claims Karisma Kapoor’s kid)

‘Whether there is a will or there is no will’

Vaibhav Gaggar told ANI, “This fight is really more between Karisma Kapoor and Priya Sachdev — whether there is a will or there is no will etc. Rani Kapur does get impacted by it but she will file a response and you will know her stand.”

He went on to add, "She [Rani Kapur] has been made defendant number 3 in her capacity as a class 1 heir of Sanjay Kapur...Now that the matters are coming to court, it would not be appropriate for me to give any further comments. But Mrs Kapur has been quite unequivocal in what her stand has been. It remains the same."

More details about the case

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate, which is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore.

Meanwhile, senior advocate Rajiv Nayar, representing Priya Kapur, countered that the suit filed against her is not maintainable. He pointed out that the plaintiffs are already trust beneficiaries and were given ₹1,900 crore just days before filing the case. "It's not as if these people are left on the streets. I am a widow with a six-year-old child. For 15 years, they were nowhere to be seen," he said.

Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England. However, it was never officially confirmed.