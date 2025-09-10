Sunjay Kapur’s widow Priya Sachdev's lawyer claims Karisma Kapoor’s kids got 1900cr: ‘How much is enough’

The battle over Sunjay Kapur's ₹30,000 crore estate is intensifying, with his children from actor Karisma Kapoor accusing his widow, Priya Sachdev, of forging his will and excluding them from the inheritance. However, Priya's legal team have presented a different narrative in the high-stakes family feud. Karisma Kapoor's kids Samaira and Kiaan filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi High Court alleging that their stepmother Priya tried to forge their father's will.

Priya’s legal counsel claim Karisma’s kids got ₹ 1900 crore

On Wednesday, the Delhi High Court took up a plea filed by Karisma’s two children, Samaira and Kiaan, seeking a share in their late father’s estate, which is estimated at around ₹30,000 crore.

Senior advocate Mahesh Jethmalani appeared for the two children of Karisma, while senior advocates Rajiv Nayar and Shyel Trehan appeared for Priya.

The court hearing saw several allegations and claims being made by both parties in the dispute. The matter was heard by a bench headed by Justice Jyoti Singh.

During the hearing, Priya, through her legal team, claimed that the suit was not maintainable. They further alleged that Samaira and Kiaan were given ₹1900 crore worth of assets from the trust just few days before they filed the suit. They were referring to the Rani Kapur Trust, which is the Kapur family’s trust.

“I don’t know how much is enough,” Rajiv Nayar said while making the claim.

They claimed that it was conveyed to them just five days prior to filing of the suit, stating, “And after that your tone changes and you say you got nothing from the assets?”

Through her legal team, Priya also urged for “some sympathy for the soul of the deceased”.

More about the case

Karisma’s kids filed after Sunjay Kapur’s third wife Priya at a family meeting on July 30 presented a will allegedly executed on March 21 — has also sought an injunction on the transfer or disposal of the property.

Samaira and Kiaan filed a civil lawsuit in Delhi High Court alleging that their stepmother Priya tried to forge their father's will to gain complete control over his assets. Priya is Sunjay's third wife, whom he married in 2017. Karisma and Sunjay were married from 2003-16. Their two kids were born in 2005 and 2011.

Samaira has filed the case through her mother, Karisma Kapoor, as her general power of attorney, while Kiaan, a minor, is represented by Karisma as his legal guardian. The suit further alleged that Priya’s conduct “without a doubt” demonstrates the will has been fabricated.

Justice Jyoti Singh directed Priya to file her replies to the plaint and posted the matter for further hearing on October 9. The Court has asked Priya to submit a list of all movable and immovable assets of Sunjay.

About Sunjay’s death

Sunjay died on June 12 during a polo match in England. It was later claimed that Sunjay died of a heart attack, apparently after swallowing a bee during a polo match in England'. However, it was never officially confirmed.

He was the founder and chairman of Sona Comstar, one of the world's leading auto manufacturers. Reports put his estate's worth at approximately ₹30,000 crore.

Following his death, the children performed his final rites, with Kiaan lighting the funeral pyre at Lodhi Cremation Ground on June 19.