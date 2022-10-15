Red carpet isn’t laid out for every star kid, waited for 12-14 hrs for Kareena: Tusshar Kapoor

Star kid, producer, actor and Bachelor Dad Tusshar Kapoor’s life has led an unconventional life, far from the run-of-the-mill. In a candid conversation with actor Divya Dutta on the second day of the Khushwant Singh Literary Festival at Kasauli, the Golmaal-franchise actor spoke about fatherhood, making tough decisions and what being a star kid means to him.

On the insider-outsider dichotomy, he told the self-professed outsider Dutta that he too considers himself an outsider.

“A red carpet is not laid out for every star kid. While shooting for my debut film, Mujhe Kucch Kehna Hai, I had to wait for my co-star and another star kid Kareena Kapoor Khan for 12-14 hours as she was simultaneously working on four films. Her first film was yet to release but such was the demand for her that she had already signed all these films.”

‘Star kids are not dumb drop-outs’

Asked what propelled him to pen a book, the single father, who is all the more unique for being a bachelor, said, “After my son came into my life, everybody – be it acquaintances, media persons, colleagues or friends – would ask me: How do you manage? So, I decided to publish a book on the subject. Besides, the general perception is that star kids are dumb drop-outs, who can hardly string two words together and I wanted to prove that that’s not true.”

On the judgment he faced for going the surrogacy route, he said, “Anybody, even conventional couples, can adopt. Why should I be judged for wanting to have my own child? People also presumed that my child will be raised by nannies just because I am an actor and a single dad but it is far from the truth.”