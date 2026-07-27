Remove Kala Hiran teaser, promotional content linked to Salman Khan, Delhi HC directs: ‘Reputation once lost is lost’

In a big relief to actor Salman Khan, the Delhi High Court has directed the removal of the teaser and several online links related to the upcoming Hindi film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy. The court held that the promotional material of the film prima facie linked Salman with the 1998 blackbuck poaching case and could adversely affect his reputation.

Kala Hiran teaser to be taken down

A still from the teaser of Kala Hiran.

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Hearing Salman Khan's application seeking an interim injunction against the release, promotion and publicity of the film, Justice Jyoti Singh also indicated that interviews given by the film's producer, Amit Jani, would be directed to be taken down.

“This must stop,” the court orally remarked during the proceedings. “Reputation once lost is lost.” The court added that the promotional material appeared to connect the actor with the Lawrence Bishnoi controversy.

Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has repeatedly targeted Salman over the last few years, sending numerous death threats, calling for Salman to ‘apologise’ for his alleged role in the blackbuck poaching case.

Why Salman Khan had objected to the film

The actor's case hinged on the claim that the film's teaser, posters and related promotional material unmistakably identify the actor despite not naming him directly. The plea stated that the teaser depicts a lookalike wearing Khan's signature blue bracelet, making him readily identifiable to the public. Salman contended that the film is based on the 1998 blackbuck hunting case and falsely portrays events associated with him, causing serious prejudice to his reputation. He has also argued that the film seeks to commercially exploit his identity and public persona without his consent.

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{{^usCountry}} In addition, his plea further alleged that the film's producer, Amit Jani, has explicitly connected the project with the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during interviews, social media posts, and public statements in an attempt to generate publicity. for the film. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In addition, his plea further alleged that the film's producer, Amit Jani, has explicitly connected the project with the blackbuck case and gangster Lawrence Bishnoi during interviews, social media posts, and public statements in an attempt to generate publicity. for the film. {{/usCountry}}

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Salman claimed that the film infringes on his personality and publicity rights, even though his name is not used in the film. However, he added that the posters, teaser and other promotional material contain clear visual and contextual references that make him readily identifiable.

The teaser also showed a character resembling the actor holding a gun. Salman's plea said that this created a misleading impression, as he was acquitted in the Arms Act case connected to the 1998 blackbuck poaching incident.