Udaipur Files producer Amit Jani claims he is receiving death threats after film's release, urges authorities to act

Even as Udaipur Files finally released in theatres after a prolonged legal battle, all is not well for the film's makers. The film's producer, Amit Jani, has now claimed that he has been receiving "death threats" over the film. Udaipur Files stars Vijay Raaz in the lead role.

Udaipur Files released across India on Friday after the Delhi High Court refused to stay its release. The controversial film, based on the real-life murder of tailor Kanhaiya Lal in 2022, saw delays in censor certification and a legal case, with opponents alleging it was communal propaganda.

On Saturday, Jani took to X (formerly Twitter) and stated in Hindi that he has been getting repeated calls from an unknown number, with the caller threatening to kill him with a bomb or shoot him. Jani added that the caller introduced himself as Tabrez, a resident of Bihar. In his post, Jani urged the authorities to register a case against Tabrez and arrest him. Jani tagged the officers of the Union Home Minister and Prime Minister in the post, along with the UP Police and the state government.

Last month, the Central government granted Y-category armed security cover to the Udaipur Files producer in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. It came days after the Supreme Court allowed the producer to approach the police and seek protection as he alleged a threat to his life. Y-category security includes a detail of 8 to 11 personnel, including commandos, to protect the individual around the clock.

Udaipur Files, which stars Vijay Raaz as Kanhaiya Lal, was initially slated for release on July 11, but faced many delays due to censorship and legal troubles. The Supreme Court had directed the Delhi High Court to address challenges against the government's approval of the film's release.

The movie is based on the 2022 murder of Kanhaiya Lal, a tailor, who was brutally killed in broad daylight in his shop in Udaipur, Rajasthan, by two men for allegedly sharing a social media post in support of former BJP member Nupur Sharma following her controversial comments on Prophet Mohammed during a debate show on a private news channel.

According to police reports from 2022, the prime accused, Mohammad Riaz Attari and Ghaus Mohammad, entered Lal's shop pretending to get clothes stitched before attacking him with a knife and slitting his throat. They recorded the brutal murder and circulated the video on social media, claiming responsibility for the heinous act, which triggered national outrage and raised serious concerns about radicalisation and communal violence.

Udaipur Files is directed by Bharat S Shrinate and Jayant Sinha, and produced by Amit Jani.

