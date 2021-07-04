RGV defends Aamir Khan-Kiran Rao against trolls: ‘Divorce should be celebrated more than marriage’

Ram Gopal Varma, also known as RGV, defended Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao against trolls after they announced their divorce on Saturday. Aamir and Kiran, who were married for 15 years, will co-parent their son Azad Rao Khan together.

After Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao announced the end of their 15-year marriage, Ram Gopal Varma took to Twitter to lash out at trolls. “If #AamirKhan and #KiranRao have no problem with divorcing each other, why the F…. should anyone else have it in the whole world? Trollers are trolling it in a stupidly personal way, whereas the couple are being personally professional!” he wrote.

“Hey #AmirKhan and #KiranRao am sure u are doing whatever u are doing wishing well for each other and to have happier times in future for both ur own personal reasons which would be obviously known best only to u..So F ____ the Trollers,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

RGV, who worked with Aamir in Rangeela, wished him and Kiran a ‘more colourful’ life than before and said that a ‘divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage’. “I wish u both #AmirKhan and #KiranRao a very RANGEELA life much more COLOURFUL than before ..I believe that a divorce should be celebrated more than a marriage because divorces happen out of knowledge and wisdom …and marriages happen out of ignorance and stupidity,” he wrote.

“In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other,” a statement issued by Aamir and Kiran on Saturday read. The couple added that they will co-parent their son, Azad Rao Khan, as well as continue with their professional partnerships.