Rhea Chakraborty reacts as paparazzi tell her to stop and pose at airport: 'Idhar toh rukna hi tha'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty was seen at the Mumbai airport on Friday. She was seen wearing a mask and a face shield as she took a flight out of Mumbai.

The paparazzi followed her from her car, right until she reached the entrance of the terminal. They asked her to stop and pose, but she simply waved at them. Upon reaching the security check, a photographer asked Rhea to stop for them again. "Idhar toh rukna hi tha na (I had to stop her anyway)," she is heard saying in a video.

Rhea wore a mint green kurta with white palazzo pants. She was carrying a bright red bag as well. She also asked the photographers to be careful as they walked beside her for photos. "Sambhal ke (be careful)," she said.

After she was released on bail last October in a narcotics case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death, Rhea has slowly started making her way back into the public eye and on social media.

Rhea recently shared a photo of herself, reading a book and added a quote by Rabindranath Tagore. "'The question and the cry 'oh , where ?' melt into tears of a thousand streams and deluge the world with the flood of the assurance , 'I AM!' - Rabindranath Tagore, Gitanjali #keepingthefaith," she wrote.

Rhea was arrested on a drug-related charge in the death case of Sushant, who was her boyfriend. She spent nearly a month in jail before being released on bail. Her brother, Showik Chakraborty was also arrested on similar charges.

Rhea will soon be seen in Rumi Jaffery's Chehre. She stars alongside Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan in the film. Early promotional material made no mention of Rhea but a small glimpse of her was finally seen in the trailer.

The film's producer Anand Pandit later told Zoom TV, "There was never any question of not having Rhea in the film. She was, is and will always be an integral part of Chehre. I don't believe in getting swayed so easily."

Chehre was slated to hit the theatres on April 9. However, it has been delayed due to the resurgence in Covid-19 cases in Mumbai.