Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says they'll have the 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'. Rhea was arrested by the NCB last year, in connection with the drugs angle in Sushant's death case , and was released on bail after having spent nearly a month in jail.
Her lawyer said that the case against her has 'no substance' if she isn't charged. "We will have the last laugh," he said in a statement on Saturday, according to The Times of India.
Maneshinde said, “All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of 'narcotic substances recovered' against 33 Accused are nothing compared to what even a constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap. The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood.”
He added, "There’s hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or only God knows the truth. The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence and statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act..."
Also read: 'Man up': Rhea Chakraborty makes fresh statement after 'let's smash patriarchy'. See pics
Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation following mounting public pressure.
Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, allegations that she has denied.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea's lawyer says they'll have 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'
- Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gauahar Khan shares video of her father, a day after his death
- Gauahar Khan has shared a video of her father, recalling the 'most favourite memory' of her life. The actor's father died on Friday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nafisa Ali digs out stunning throwback pics from when she was 20, see here
- Actor and politician Nafisa Ali has shared some glorious pictures from her youth. Needless to say, she looks beautiful in them. Check them out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Success is when people accept you for what you are: Yami Gautam
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Little Janhvi Kapoor twirls in unseen childhood video shared by Khushi
- Janhvi Kapoor rang in her birthday on Saturday. On the occasion, the actor's sister Khushi took to Instagram and shared a video of a little Janhvi dancing in the house.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin reacts to wife Aaliya withdrawing divorce notice against him
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui has commented after his wife, Aaliya, halted divorce proceedings against him. The couple has said that their priority is their children.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anurag Kashyap returns to Instagram after I-T raid with message for his 'haters'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Soha Ali Khan shares daughter Inaaya's video as she calls a peacock for food
- Watch little Inaaya Naumi Kemmu call a peacock for food and then get disappointed when it doesn't heed to her calls.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana tells Taapsee 'you will forever be sasti'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In the OTT age, is the craze to be seen on the big screen over or still a priority?
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya says she doesn't want a divorce anymore
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has said that she is willing to restart life with the actor after seeing his caring side for the last few days.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Taapsee Pannu breaks silence on I-T raids: 'Not so sasti anymore'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan poses shirtless in Arpita's throwback post from her wedding
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ibrahim birthday: Saif throws son a party at his home; Sara, Aryan Khan attend
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox