Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer says they'll have the 'last laugh', calls charge sheet 'damp squib'

Actor Rhea Chakraborty's lawyer Satish Maneshinde has called the 12000-page charge sheet filed by the Narcotics Control Bureau in the Sushant Singh Rajput's death case a 'damp squib'. Rhea was arrested by the NCB last year, in connection with the drugs angle in Sushant's death case , and was released on bail after having spent nearly a month in jail.

Her lawyer said that the case against her has 'no substance' if she isn't charged. "We will have the last laugh," he said in a statement on Saturday, according to The Times of India.

Maneshinde said, “All efforts of NCB have been directed towards Rhea Chakraborty to somehow rope her in. The entire amount of 'narcotic substances recovered' against 33 Accused are nothing compared to what even a constable in Mumbai Police or Narcotics Cell or the Airport Customs or other agencies recover from one raid or trap. The entire NCB from top to bottom was engaged in unearthing drug angle in Bollywood.”

He added, "There’s hardly any material against any known faces who were paraded during the investigations, I wonder why? Either the allegations were false or only God knows the truth. The charge sheet is a damp squib standing on the foundation of inadmissible evidence and statements recorded under section 67 of the NDPS Act..."

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment in June 2020. His death was ruled a suicide by the Mumbai Police, but the case was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation following mounting public pressure.

Sushant's family has accused Rhea of abetting his suicide and misappropriating his funds, allegations that she has denied.

