Rhea Chakraborty shares her 'Rheality': 'From great suffering, comes great strength'

Rhea Chakraborty shared a few words of inspiration for her fans on social media. The actor took to her Instagram and shared a post to talk about suffering and strength.

In the post, Rhea said, "From great suffering, comes great strength! You'll just have to trust me on this one.. Hand in there Love Rhea." She shared the post with the hashtag, Rheality, a combination of her name and the word reality.

It will soon be a year since her boyfriend, actor Sushant Singh Rajput died. On June 14, the Chhichhore star was found dead in his apartment. Following his sudden death, Sushant's father KK Singh filed an abetment to suicide case against her. She was also accused of money laundering, among other charges. The case was interrogated by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Enforcement Directorate (ED), and Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Rhea and her brother Showik Chakraborty were questioned several times by the investigating authorities. In September, Rhea was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act for allegedly procuring drugs. She spent a month in Byculla jail, in Mumbai, before she was released on bail.

The actor maintained her distance from social media and the media since the investigations. Earlier this year, the paparazzi spotted Rhea and asked her how she was holding up. Rhea responded, "Theek ho rahi hoon (I am getting better)."

Rhea then returned to the social media platform in March, on the occasion of Women's Day. She had shared a picture of her hand intertwined in her mother's hand and said, "Maa and me .. together forever ... my strength, my faith, my fortitude - my Maa."

In the recent few weeks, she has also opened her social media platform to amplify the requirements of and resources for those affected due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

