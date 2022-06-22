Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik Chakraborty charged by NCB in drugs case connected to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Wednesday filed draft charges against actor Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik Chakraborty, and others before a special court in Mumbai in connection with drugs case linked to actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. As per news agency PTI, special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande said the prosecution maintained charges against all the accused as mentioned in the charge sheet filed before the court. (Also Read | Rhea Chakraborty recalls happy memories with Sushant Singh Rajput on his 2nd death anniversary: 'Miss you everyday')

Sushant was found dead at his residence in Bandra on June 14, 2020. The CBI is probing the case pertaining to his death. After that, the Enforcement Directorate and Narcotics Control Bureau also did separate investigations in the case. Rhea, Sushant's girlfriend at the time, was arrested in the case in September 2020 and was granted bail by the Bombay High Court almost a month later. Showik and several others are also arraigned as accused in the case for alleged consumption, possession and financing of drugs. Most of them are out on bail.

As per the report, the prosecution has proposed the court to charge Rhea and Showik for consumption of narcotic substances and also for procuring and paying for such substances for Sushant. The special public prosecutor said the court was scheduled to frame charges against all the accused. However, it couldn't be done as a few of the accused moved discharge applications.

The court has said that the charges would be framed only after the discharge pleas are decided, he said. Rhea and Showik along with the other accused were present before the court on Wednesday. Special judge V G Raghuwanshi posted the matter for hearing on July 12.

Recently, on Sushant's second death anniversary Rhea paid him a tribute on Instagram along with throwback photographs. "Miss you everyday..." she wrote. In the first picture, Rhea pouted and Sushant smiled and in the next one, Rhea smiled at Sushant as he sat on the grass. In another photo, Rhea gave Sushant a peck on his cheek. The last photo showed Sushant carrying Rhea in his arms as they enjoyed the rain.

