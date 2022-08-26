Rhea Kapoor defends Sonam Kapoor amid criticism for saying she borrows branded clothes for pics: ‘No one's perfect'

Film producer and stylist Rhea Kapoor came out in support of sister Sonam Kapoor after many criticised her for borrowing clothes from brands. During her latest appearance on Karan Johar’s show Koffee With Karan 7, Sonam confessed that 90 percent of the clothes she wears in pictures are borrowed from brands. To this, while many had mixed reactions, Rhea opened up about their intention behind it. (Also read: Sonam Kapoor returns home with baby)

On Koffee With Karan, Sonam Kapoor talked about her love for taking pictures before an event and said, “The reason Rhea and I decided to take photos was because we realised when we went to the red carpet, there was so much business behind us. And we were borrowing, most of my clothes are borrowed. 90 percent of my clothes are borrowed."

To this, a small business owner shared a video talking about the process of branding through celebrities. Responding to it, Rhea wrote on her Instagram Stories, “We really do try our best because we love fashion and design! No ones perfect and things may not always turn out ideally for everyone but the intent is there!”

Rhea Kapoor's Instagram Stories.

During the show, Sonam also revealed, “They (brands) lend you clothes, we’re not buying. Pagal thodi hain ke itne saare paise spend karein (We are not mad to spend this much money to buy clothes.)” While she left Karan almost shocked with her answer, she also added, “We were like we need to give credit where due. The pure reason is because if somebody is lending me something, I want to make sure the person gets nice photos, the designer gets nice photos and we credit them. But now I don’t know if they are borrowing it or buying it and putting it up.”

Meanwhile, Sonam Kapoor who was expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja, recently delivered her baby boy. On Friday, she was discharged from the hospital in Mumbai where she was admitted. Earlier, Rhea had shared the first glimpse of Sonam’s baby on social media, straight from the hospital.

